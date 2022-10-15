BRYANT 35, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 8

The No. 1 Hornets pitched a shutout for 40 minutes at Gryphon Stadium, cruising to a comfortable victory at Little Rock Southwest to stay perfect on the season.

Bryant (6-0, 4-0 7A-Central) scored late in the first quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run by Chris Gannaway, then added two more scores in the second quarter -- Mytorian Singleton hauled in a 56-yard pass from Jordan Walker and James Martin scampered in from 2 yards out. That put the Hornets up 21-0 at halftime and fully in cruise control.

The Gryphons scored in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run by Jabron Lewis, but Southwest (1-6, 0-4) was outgained 240-129 despite running more than twice as many plays as Bryant (52-25).

Walker finished his night 4-of-5 passing for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with a 26-yard rush to lead the Hornets.