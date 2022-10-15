CABOT 49, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 13

CABOT -- The Panthers needed less than a quarter and a half to grab a 35-0 lead over the Tigers as they rolled to victory at Panther Stadium and maintained a share of first place in the 7A-Central conference.

Cabot (6-1, 4-0 7A-Central) scored all five of its first-half touchdowns on the ground, getting two apiece from Evion Jimmerson and Owen Horn. Jimmerson led the Panthers with 71 yards on eight carries, but five different players logged at least six carries and 31 yards for Cabot.

Little Rock Central (0-7, 0-4) got both its touchdowns from quarterback Adrian Bing, who ran one in from a yard out and added another on a 25-yard pass to Kaleb Flemming.

The Tigers were outgained 377-151.