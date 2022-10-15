Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Oct. 15

House of Bread to open pantry

The House of Bread Deliverance Church will open its food pantry Saturday at the church's new location, 1501 W. Second Ave. The pantry will hand out food from 11 a.m. to noon or until all food boxes are gone, according to a news release.

White Hall celebrates Founders Day

White Hall's Founders Day celebration will kick off Saturday with a parade down Dollarway Road, followed by live music and a festival in White Hall City Park. Theparade starts at 10 a.m., and travels along Dollarway Road, with the winning parade floats announced at the John Terry Amphitheater in the park afterward. At 11 a.m., inside the park, Founders Day officially opens to visitors with a variety of performances, crafts, festival-style food and more. The Kids Zone includes a free petting zoo and other kid-friendly options. All the rides require a $5 wristband. Details: whitehallfoundersday.com.

Grider Field museum sets 1940's USO event

The Grider Field Aviation Museum invites the community to a 1940's USO event from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 15. The event will be held at an original World War II hangar at Pine Bluff Regional Airport's Grider Field, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter. Music will be provided by the Pine Bluff Community Band, Port City Blues Band, and White Hall School Jazz Band. Mark McElroy will be the emcee. Refreshments will be available at 1940's prices. Participants may have photos taken with a restored WWII PT-19. The museum board will introduce people to plans to turn the last U.S. Army Air Corps WWII Barracks at Grider Field into an aviation museum. The roof and siding have been restored and work is needed on the inside to exhibit memorabilia.

Senior, youth day, comic book events at fair

Hestand Stadium will contiue its carnival and Southeast District Fair Home Economics and Horticulture Division exhibits. Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., special activities will include comic book characters from Double Header giving free comic books, signing autographs, and posing for photos. Delta Rivers Nature Center representatives will be at the fairgrounds with animals. Debbie James and other Extension Homemakers Club members will help children make key chains and other crafts, according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 15

ASC to host CrEATe Lab

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's healthy cooking series CrEATe Lab is back for fall 2022. Ages 10-17 can participate in six sessions from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29. The cost is $35 for all six sessions with half scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at (870) 536-3375. Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team will instruct the series. For details, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Kings Highway honors pastor, wife

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate the third anniversary honoring the pastor and wife, the Rev. Anthony J. Howard and Julia Howard, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Robert Handley, pastor of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend.

First Missionary observes anniversary

First Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate its 157th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Roderick Sowers Sr. of St. Harmony Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas.

Prairie Lake MBC holds anniversary

Prairie Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 2611 Indiana St., will observe its 128th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Alvin Newburn, pastor of Polk Chapel Baptist Church at Star City. The worship leader is Moses Jackson, a deacon of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Prairie Lake's pastor is the Rev. Alvin C. Lowe.

Mt. Nebo plans anniversary

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate its 133rd anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Aaron Barnes Sr., pastor of New Home Baptist Church and vice moderator at-large of the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association. Music will be rendered by Mt. Nebo Music Ministry. Service will be held in person, live streamed on Facebook and the website at www.mtnebombcpb.com.

Grace Episcopal sets Blessing of Animals

Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 S. Hazel St., will host a Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 on the front lawn of the church. The ceremony honors the patron saint of animals, St. Francis of Assisi. Grace has hosted this event for more than 25 years, according to a news release. Everyone is welcomed to attend and bring their pets. Refreshments will be served. Participants are asked to bring animals on leashes or in carriers. Dog or cat food will be accepted to benefit the Jefferson County Humane Society. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Milwee Hall behind the church.

Through Sundays, Oct. 16, Oct. 23

ASC sets Murder on The Orient Express

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express" Oct. 14-16 and 21-23. This Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater production is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. ASC Facilities Manager Martin Carty is the director. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season or call (870) 536-3375.

Monday, Oct. 17

Caregivers Alzheimer's supporters to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting at 11 a.m. Monday via Zoom. The topic will be Medicare Basic, according to a news release. Speakers will be Tonya Boyce, a Medicare specialist, along with a state marketing manager for the National Insurance Benefit Coordinators. The link for the Zoom meeting is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2966130957?pwd=VzdtWERCeGV2NXZmOFduRkJKUHliUT09. The Meeting ID is 296 613 0957 and the Passcode is U2khq4. Participants may also call +16469313860,,2966130957#,,,,*576137# US. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300.

Through Monday, Oct. 17

PB bridge work to close ramp

Improvements to an interchange ramp overpass at Pine Bluff will cause a full ramp closure, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, crews will close the interchange ramp that carries traffic from Highway 63 to northbound Interstate 530 that crosses East Harding Avenue. This closure was set to begin at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 and continue through 8 p.m. Oct. 17. Drivers on Highway 63 needing to access I-530 northbound can follow a signed detour along Highways 79 and 81. This closure will allow crews to perform deck maintenance and apply a polymer overlay, ARDOT said.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Links plans voter forum

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host a virtual voter education forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The community is invited to join the event to learn about the ballot initiatives and voter law changes, according to a news release. The guest presenters will be Terri Hollingsworth, the circuit/county clerk for Pulaski County, and Kristin Higgins, program associate in the Public Policy Center of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. The moderator will be Kymara Seals, policy director at the Arkansas Public Policy Panel. Election Day is Nov. 8. The link to the Zoom event is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86273749154?pwd=dzZsVS9XNTc0ZXRaOWxueUVFam9FZz09 with Meeting ID: 862 7374 9154 and Passcode: 548628 or call +13462487799,,86273749154#,,,,*548628# US. Details: PineBluffARLinksInc@gmail.com.

Candidate debates set at UAM

Mayoral and sheriff candidate debates will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Agricultural Building Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The debates are open to the public, according to a news release. The first session will feature three Monticello mayoral declared candidates, Jason Akers, Bart Gregory, and Joe Rogers. At 7 p.m., a Drew County sheriff's candidates debate will feature incumbent Democratic Sheriff Mark Gober, independent candidate Tim Nichols, and the Republican nominee James Slaughter. The debates are jointly sponsored by Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society and Pi Sigma Alpha International Political Science Honor Society.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18

Neighborhood Watch dates set

Several Pine Bluff Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet, according to a news release. Faucett Road along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association will meet Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. Sheraton Park and Taylor Association meets Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St. East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. University Park meets Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Corp. Center, 1001 N. Palm St.

New St. Hurricane sets revival

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 South Ohio St., will host its fall revival with the following pastors at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Eric Alexander; and Oct. 25, George Parks Jr. The community is invited to attend. The church will also have a dedication ceremony of the new outdoor fitness park will Oct. 29. New St. Hurricane's pastor is Derick Easter.

TOPPS plans events

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, announces events. TOYS -- TOPPS will take Toys for Tots applications for children up to 14 years old. Applications will be accepted Oct. 18-Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. When applying, the head of household must have proof of their address and document of the child's age. FALL FEST -- TOPPS is partnering in the Kingdom Outreach Fall Fest on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will include bounce houses, festival games, hayride, face painting, a DJ, and food. All events will be held at TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non- profit organization. Details: (870) 850-6011, Annette Howard Dove, founder/director.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Courthouse sets re-dedication

The Jefferson County Courthouse Re-dedication Ceremony will be held at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 19 on the Main Street side of the courthouse. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Hospital slates ground-breaking

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host a ground-breaking ceremony for the Jefferson Regional Specialty Hospital. The event will be held at noon Oct. 19 at the facility site, 1600 W. Holland Ave., at White Hall, according to a news release. In January, Jefferson Regional announced plans for a new rehabilitation and behavioral health hospital. It will be constructed on existing hospital property close to the White Hall Health Complex, according to a previous article.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Thursday, Oct. 20

County sets flu vaccine clinic

The Jefferson County Courthouse will hold a flu vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Walgreen's is partnering with the county to host the event which is open to county employees and the public, according to a news release. The clinic will be held in the Quorum Court Room and shots will be given on a first come, first served basis. Participants are asked to bring a copy of their insurance card and their driver's license.

Through Thursday, Oct. 20

Road plan open to comments

Copies of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for Federal Fiscal Years 2023-2026 ares available for public comment through Oct. 20, according to a news release. People may download the STIP from the Arkansas Department of Transportation website at: www.ardot.gov/STIP. Copies are also available by mail when requested through ARDOT's Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262. Submit all comments regarding the STIP in writing to: Jared Wiley, P.E., Assistant Chief Engineer – Planning, Arkansas Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203, or email: STIP@ardot.gov.

Friday, Oct. 21

NAACP plans annual banquet

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will present its 30th Dove Freedom Fund Banquet, in person, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention. The keynote speaker will be Jackie Harris, circuit judge-elect for 11th West Judicial District of Arkansas, 4th Division, Sub District 11w.1, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The attire is semi-formal. The cost of the banquet is $40 per person. Tables are available for $400. The deadline to purchase tickets and tables is Oct. 11. To purchase tickets, tables or for more details, contact event chairmen Sharon Sergeant at (870) 718-4164 or Marikka Bender at (256) 513-1667, or NAACP President Wanda V. Neal at (870) 536-3141.

Neighbor to Neighbor sets fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor will hold Bingo Burger Bash and Silent Auction fundraiser from 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The event will include the burger buffet with all the fixins' and Bingo games and prizes, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $50 each and include the buffet, two Bingo cards, free beer and wine, and a cash bar. Bidding numbers for the silent auction will be assigned at check in. To purchase tickets or reserve a table, call Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Mt. Nebo sets breast cancer event

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church will present its eighth annual Breast Cancer event featuring inspirational speakers, music, and a 2K walk-run at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Saracen Pavilion Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. This event is presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson. Participants are urged to wear pink. "Join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection," according to a news release. The registration fee is $25, which includes a commemorative T-shirt. The shipping cost for the T-shirt is $8. Register now through Oct. 10 at www.mtnebobreastcancerbj.org to receive the T-shirt prior to the event. Details: mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com or www.stuffinthebluff.com.

New Community plans breast cancer brunch

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will hold its Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the fellowship hall at the church. The guest speakers will be Marilyn Burns of Pleasant View Ministries and Dr. Yara Robertson, a Pine Bluff breast cancer doctor with CARTI Cancer Center. The event will be a time of fellowship and special recognition of breast cancer survivors. "If you are a breast cancer survivor and attending, please let us know. The deadline to have your name turned in is Oct. 11," a spokesman said. Tickets to the brunch are $25 and available by contacting Barbara Rankins, (870) 329-3380 or Karen Walker (870) 643-3937. The deadline to buy tickets is Oct. 17.

Smoke on the Water set

Sissy's Log Cabin Smoke on the Water barbecue competition will be held Oct. 22 at Saracen Casino. Presented by the casino, the event has a $50,000 purse guaranteed, according to a flier on the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter. Festivities are for those 18 and older and public admission is free. Smoke on the Water will include food trucks, craft vendors, grilling demonstrations, barbecue sampling, and live music featuring the Port City Blues, Tragikly White, and Jason D. Williams. Details: smokeonthewaterbbq.com .

Through Saturday, Oct. 22

ASC showing Casiano exhibit

A new exhibition filled with unique portraits by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano is open at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. ASC will host the Color, Faces, People exhibit in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 22. Details: asc701.org or eliseocasiano.com.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Barraque Street set women's day

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its annual women's day service at 11 a.m. Oct. 23. The guest speaker will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, who is a member of Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Music will be provided by the women of Barraque Street church, under the direction of Pamela Ervin. Barraque Street's pastor is the Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr.

Through Sunday, Oct. 23

ASC sets Murder on The Orient Express

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express" Oct. 21-23. This Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater production is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. ASC Facilities Manager Martin Carty is the director. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season or call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 24

Voter guide includes dates

Early voting begins on Oct. 24 for the General Election, court elections and school elections, according to the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide available at uaex.uada.edu/ballot. The General Election, court and school elections will take place Nov. 8. A runoff election, if needed, will take place Dec. 6 for the General Election and school elections. The voter guide was published by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Public Policy Center.

Generator plans 3rd grade math contest

All 3rd graders are invited to participate in a math competition at 5 p.m. Oct. 24, and Nov. 28 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is available at HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/HFEVFA8TLQ8L68WBA . Details: (870) 663-0200.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Housing board to meet

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority will hold is board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Colonial Steakhouse, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Housing Authority, (870) 541-0706.

JRMC sets cancer survivorship lunch

Jefferson Regional will observe national Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Pretty in Pink survivorship luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The guest speaker will be KLRT-TV Anchor Donna Terrell. She is married to Dr. Kenneth Lambert, a Jefferson Regional OB/GYN, according to a news release. The Pretty in Pink luncheon is hosted by the Jefferson Regional Foundation. Participants don't have to be breast cancer survivors to attend, however, survivors who would like to participate will be recognized. Tickets are $50 each and proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. To purchase tickets, contact Foundation Director Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210.

VA office sets virtual claims event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Oct. 26, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. These clinics are held monthly. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Fish fry to honor farm family

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 70th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry (in-person) at Hestand Stadium Oct. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. The Chamber will be honoring Brett and Juli Stewart, the 2022 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, and Jefferson County's agribusinesses. The community is invited to attend. The meal will be catered by King Kat and tickets are $20 each, according to the Chamber's Facebook page. Sponsorships are available. Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110 or https://www.facebook.com/pinebluffchamber/.

Through Thursday, Oct. 27

Conservation education grants available

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services will award $808,146.04 to Arkansas schools and educators to support conservation education programs in the 2022-23 school year. Grant funds come from wildlife fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, according to a news release. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply through Oct. 27. Details: https://www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division/grants/wildlife-education-grant.

Friday, Oct. 28

Free document shredding event set

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean & Beautiful Commission will host a free Community Shred Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Saracen Landing. Residents may bring paper (limit of 12 boxes per person) for shredding. Remove any plastic or metal and sort it before coming to the event, according to a news release. Razor Shred is providing shredding. Details: (870) 543-4901 or 536--0920.

Holiday Foods ticket sales end

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 28

Stuttgart event set for veterans, families

A free veterans benefits event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at the Stuttgart American Legion Post at Stuttgart for veterans and their family members. Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs is conducting the event. Walk ins will be seen on a first come, first served basis, however appointments are also available, according to a news release. On Oct. 28, the event features local and federal accredited veteran resources. Local accredited service officers are available Oct. 29. For appointment, participants should contact Nick Bertucci, District 5 and 7 Service Officer, at (870) 253 9767 or nicholas.bertucci@arkansas.gov .

Saturday, Oct. 29

Taylor Field hosts Halloween carnival

Carnival games and "spooktacular" activities are planned for historic Taylor Field's first Halloween Carnival set for 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29. The event will be held rain or shine at Taylor Field, 1201 E. 16th Ave., according to a news release from Explore Pine Bluff. The carnival will feature activities for families to celebrate Halloween with games, prizes, food, music, costume contest, plus lots of candy for the trick-or-treaters. While most games will be geared for children 12 and under, there will be some activities for older siblings and parents. All youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For donations or sponsorships, contact Committee Chairman Jeff Gross at (870) 718-3512.

Nature center plans festival

Delta Rivers Nature Center at Regional Park will hold its Wetlands & Wildlife Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Formerly "Boo on the Bayou," this event is focused on conservation work, outdoor skills, and activities, according to a news release. There will be games, candy, food trucks, door prizes, hunting/cooking demonstrations, and other events. Activities and information for all skill levels will be available. No registration required. Details: (870) 534-0010 or visit the website at https://www.agfc.com/en/

JRMC holds Pink Out 5K

The Jefferson Regional Pink Out 5K run/walk will be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 starting at 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street. All ages are welcome to participate, according to a news release. There will be refreshments after the race, and vendors will be on site. There will be one overall male winner and one overall female winner. All participants who finish the race will receive a medal. Registration is $35 and includes a Pink Out 5K T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. Details: Pine Bluff Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave., or (870) 541-7890.

Sunday, Oct. 30

SEARK, PBPD plan fall fest

Southeast Arkansas College and the Pine Bluff Police Department will present a fall festival from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at SEARK. There will be a live DJ, food trucks, games, free treats, a costume contest, vendors, and other activities. Proceeds will go to student scholarships, according to a news release. Details: mwashington@seark.edu or (870) 850-4836; wgrimmett@seark.edu or 543-5907; or bdunn@seark.edu or 543-5957.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Rotary to host former Razorback, coach

The Pine Bluff Rotary Club will meet at noon Nov. 1 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speakers will be former Razorback Quinn Grovey and former coach Matt Zimmerman, according to a news release. Tickets are $25. The event is co-sponsored by the Razorback Foundation. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Details: Evan Staton at statone@relybank.com or (870) 592-8282.

Emmett Till's relative to speak

The Rev. Wheeler Parker, Emmett Till's cousin, best friend, and last living witness to Till's abduction, will speak at 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at 604 President St. at Arkansas City for the annual John H. Johnson Day. The day honors the late Johnson, founder of Ebony and Jet magazines, who was born in Arkansas City in 1918, according to a news release. The observance will feature articles, including the magazine coverage of the the torture and brutal mutilation of Till. Till, a Black boy, was murdered in 1955 at 14 years old in Mississippi for whistling at a white woman, according to the release. Details: John H. Johnson Day, www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org.

Through Tuesday, Nov. 1

Agencies seek names for fun park

Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency seek the public's assistance in naming the new Family Fun Park at 2100 E. Harding Ave. It will include Go Kart racing, mini golf, gaming, and food, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted to Lauren Lawson by Nov. 1 at lawsonlauren@goforwardpb.org. All entries should include the suggested name, why the name deserves to win, and what Pine Bluff means to you. The winner will be announced Nov. 27 at the Mistletoe Magic Lighting Ceremony.

Saturday, Nov. 5

City to honor slain officer

The city of Pine Bluff invites the community to attend an events honoring the late Detective Kevin D. Collins. Ward One Block Party: Carnival Style will be held Nov. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at 2901 Pines Mall Drive. The event will feature music, games, live animals, and food trucks. City Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. is presenting the block party. Collins was shot and killed Oct. 5, 2020. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2004.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 5

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, Nov. 5

ASC displays Art League exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition through Nov. 5. Juried by artist Virmarie DePoyster, the show will consist of selected works from members of the league.

Thursday, Nov. 10

NAACP plans meeting

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee Nov. 10 at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church. Polls will be open from 3-7 p.m., according to the news release.

Friday, Nov. 11

Extension Homemakers host Holiday Foods

After a two-year hiatus, the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. A booklet of recipes will be given to each attendee. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event, according to the release.

Through Thursday, Dec. 1

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders, according to the Chamber newsletter. The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1. To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true . Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Saturday, Dec. 3

ASC hosts Potpourri 2022

Potpourri 2022: Roaring for the Arts will take place at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., and honor the memory of Anne S. Robinson, a longtime supporter and volunteer of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Potpourri, set for 6-11 p.m. Dec. 3, is the ASC's longest-running fundraiser, which sustains the museum's free gallery admission and high-caliber programming, according to a news release. The gala will feature dinner by Chef Jamie McAfee of the Pine Bluff Country Club, drinks sponsored by MK Distributors, a silent art auction, a silent spirits auction, live music by Dave Sadler, and a live auction with Master of Ceremonies Matt Soto. The fundraiser will feature complimentary valet parking to accommodate the new venue, The ARTSpace. Tickets are $200 for members and $250 for nonmembers. They may be purchased online at asc701.org, by calling ASC at (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC. Details: asc701.org.

Through Monday, May 15, 2023

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.