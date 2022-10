CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 49, DE QUEEN 0

CAMDEN -- Martavious Thomas had a very strong first half in the Cardinals' 5A-South romp over the winless Leopards (0-7, 0-4), completing 16 of 22 passes for 252 yards and 4 scores.

Fairview (4-2, 3-0) totaled 477 yards of offense as Kenny Lanford ran 3 times for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns. AJ Alsobrook caught 6 passes for 87 yards and 3 TDs and Trent Haggard added 4 receptions for 101 yards.