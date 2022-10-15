The nation in brief: Capitol riot suspect gets 30 days in jail

Man gets 30 days for Capitol riot role

CASPER, Wyo. -- A former Wyoming man who climbed through a broken window at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $1,500 in fines and restitution.

Andrew Galloway, 34, who now lives in Nashville, Tenn., pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol for entering the building about 11 minutes after the crowd overpowered the police and broke into the building. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

Galloway spent about 10 minutes inside the Capitol, according to prosecutors and his attorney. He followed the crowd "with no intention of doing anything but having his voice join those of thousands of other peaceful protesters," attorney Allen Orenberg wrote in requesting probation. Galloway regrets his role in the events, his attorney wrote.

Investigators obtained a video that showed Galloway saying: "Yeah, that was us today; no that wasn't Antifa," court documents state.

About 900 people have been arrested for their roles in the breach of the Capitol, and more than 400 have pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Arizonan sentenced for election fraud

PHOENIX -- A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years' probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime.

Thursday's sentence for Guillermina Fuentes, 66, a school board member and former mayor of the small border city of San Luis, caps a lengthy case that caught the eye of investigators the day of the August 2020 primary and eventually led to charges against Fuentes and another San Luis woman.

Republicans who question former President Donald Trump's loss in Arizona and other battleground states seized on the case as evidence of widespread voter fraud, even though it came in the primary and is the sole case of ballot harvesting ever prosecuted in the state.

Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson was unpersuaded by a parade of character witnesses and her lawyer's plea that she be spared from jail.

"'The defendant acknowledged responsibility for carrying ballots for someone else, however, she stated, 'I'm not a criminal,'" Nelson read. "Well, you are a criminal," he told her. "You committed a criminal offense. I don't think you recognize that as a criminal offense. That's the problem that I have."

Challenge to voter ID law dismissed

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the Missouri law that requires voters to show a government-issued ID at the polls.

Cole County Judge Jon Beetem's order Wednesday means that voters without a photo ID will have to file a provisional ballot in November. It will only be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify the signature.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two women, but Beetem wrote that neither "has alleged a specific, concrete, non-speculative injury or legally protectable interest in challenging the photo ID requirement."

Officials with the groups that challenged the law on behalf of the women said the ruling doesn't address the merits of their argument. They said the case will end up before the Missouri Supreme Court, which they said has twice struck down less-restrictive requirements.

"Missouri's Constitution provides all Missourians with the fundamental right to vote," the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition said. "Voter ID restrictions disenfranchise Missourians, particularly people of color, people with disabilities, rural Missourians, voters with limited income, seniors and students."

Nevada judge won't stop election plan

RENO, Nev. -- A Nye County District Court judge dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU's Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by claims of election fraud.

In a ruling Wednesday, the case was dismissed mainly on technicalities, and the ACLU will file a new petition in Nevada Supreme Court, executive director Athar Haseebullah said.

Nye County is one of the first jurisdictions nationwide to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.

The county plans to start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day, which the ACLU says risks public release of early voting results. It also alleges that using a touch-screen tabulator for people with special needs illegally allows election workers to ask about a voter's disability or turn away otherwise eligible voters based on "arbitrary decision making," and that Nye County's wording of "special needs" is ambiguous.

The ACLU also argues that the county's "stringent signature verification," which allows the clerk to require an ID card if a voter's signature fails, violates state statute.



