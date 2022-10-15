



DEAR CAR TALK: My wife's car is a very well maintained 2015 Lincoln MKZ. It has only 34,000 miles on it. After a routine oil change and tire rotation last week, the dealer service writer said that it was difficult for them to rotate the tires because we have a situation with "swollen lug nuts."

He strongly recommended that we have them swapped out, at a cost of nearly $100. A quick internet inquiry verified that this is indeed a real issue in recent years with Ford and other manufacturers.

As a 66-year-old who is still a teenager at heart, I admit that I had to initially suppress a giggle at the "swollen lug nuts" diagnosis.

But, I quickly realized that this could be a dangerous and/or expensive thing. What if we were to get a flat tire far away from home, and I was unable to remove the wheel?

Shouldn't Ford have issued a factory recall on this? I guess buying new lug nuts is the way to go, but how do I make sure to get the right size, and that the new ones will not be susceptible to swelling, too?

Any suggestions? — John

DEAR READER: You've come to the wrong columnist, if you want me to condemn you for giggling over swollen lug nuts.

In the wintertime, I regularly have to break the news to a customer that his nuts are frozen. Try doing that with a straight face, John.

Anyway, yes, it's a real thing. And you should address it. The dealer will have the right size replacements for you. The problem is that the lug nuts themselves are steel, but they're covered on your car in a thin chrome veneer — because I guess some people prefer shiny nuts.

Over time, water gets trapped in between the steel and the chrome cover, and the steel starts to rust (especially if you live in a place where they use a lot of road salt). That rust pushes up against the chrome cover and enlarges it, and all of a sudden, you can't get your lug wrench over it.

Now, if you're at a repair shop, they can just use a socket the next size up, and it's not a big deal. But, if you run over a petrified armadillo in rural Texas and get a flat tire, you'll only have one wrench with you. And, it's not going to fit.

So, yes, it's unfortunate that this happens. But my advice is to just spend the $100 and try to balance that out with a good laugh, John.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: I recently bought a used 2017 Toyota Highlander, mainly because of its size. I need it to haul kayaks to a launch point.

I'm too old to lift the kayaks onto the roof, so I bungee them into the car with the seats down. But, in order to fit them in, I have to leave the rear door ajar. The "Door Open" buzzer is driving me crazy for the 30-40 minutes it takes to get to the launch point.

Is there a way to turn this off/fool it into thinking the door is closed? — Roger

DEAR READER: Next time you buy a car just to fit kayaks in, you should probably make sure kayaks actually fit in it.

I'm opposed to defeating the buzzer. The buzzer is designed to annoy you, because it's really not safe to drive the car with a door ajar.

The problem is that — exhaust fumes and carbon monoxide poisoning aside — the doors are part of the safety structure of the car. So, if you get into a wreck with a door open, the car could fold in ways it's not supposed to. Crash tests assume that all doors are securely closed.

So, I'm taking the buzzer's side in this argument, Roger. Rather than defeat the safety system, I think you should find a way to drive with the doors closed. I mean, if you were going two blocks, OK. But, 30-40 minutes? I don't think so.

So, what about the kayaks? I'm going to suggest a trailer. There are trailers made just for bulky but lightweight items like kayaks.

You want what's called a "low bed" kayak trailer, which is exactly what it sounds like. If you search online, you'll find plenty of reviews and suggestions. You might choose something like the Yakima Rack and Roll 66. It's a lightweight aluminum trailer — weighing about 150 pounds — that holds two kayaks. And, I think the load height is even lower than the rear deck of your Highlander.

If you want to, you can attach a carry handle to it, so that when you get to the launch point, you can unhook it from your car and roll it down to the water with the kayaks still on it.

Being able to wheel it around by hand also means you won't have to deal with backing up and parking with the trailer — thereby avoiding the ridicule of the other kayakers.

If your Highlander doesn't have a tow hitch, that's something you can have installed by a dealer, a body shop or a U-Haul store.

I think that's a safer solution than driving along with a door open, Roger. That means you'll have to find some other way to endanger your life. But, given that you're going out on open water, I'm sure you can think of something. Happy paddling.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com



