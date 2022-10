CARLISLE 47, HAMPTON 0

CARLISLE -- Jason Sullivan ran for 203 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 10 carries as the host Bison (6-0, 4-0) coasted to a 2A-4 conference win over the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-2).

Sullivan's TD runs came from 2, 14, 30 and 73 yards. Devin Cooney and Gabe Boyle added touchdowns for the Bison.