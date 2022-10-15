Church notes: Bella Vista Lutheran Church will present a Senior Safety Academy Oct. 18

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Sunday service at 10 a.m.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will present a Senior Safety Academy from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18. This is a free event and a day of informative seminars on topics such as identity theft, local scams, community safety and awareness and cyber crimes as well as a Q&A with local law enforcement. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided to registered participants. Please register to ensure a spot by calling 855-0272.

"Trunk or Treat" will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. This is an outdoor event. If it rains, we will have a drive-through area for handing out candy. There will also be a photo opportunity.

"Surviving the Holidays" is a GriefShare seminar helping participants prepare for the holidays and discover hope for the future. This will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Church Library. GriefShare is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School for all age children is in the lower level at 9:45 a.m., and the Adult Bible Class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Also Christianity 101 will be at 9:45 in the Library and led by Pastor Hass.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Rogers, 905 S. 13th St., will offer a Blessing of the Pets at 1 p.m. today.

Information: 636-2230, fcrogers.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., meets on Sundays for Bible study for adults at 9 a.m.; ministry with children at 11:30 a.m.; and youth group at 4 p.m. Worship is in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. You will find a warm welcome!

The FPC Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, will prepare and serve dinner to the residents of the New Beginnings Shelter, 251 W. 19th St. in Fayetteville, at 4:30 Oct. 16.

This is an ongoing ministry, and volunteers are always welcome to help with preparation, transportation and serving of the meals. Donations of food and funds are needed as well.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., welcomes you to worship with us each Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube. Recordings are available to watch at your convenience on our website.

Activities open to all: Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby. All are welcome.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., invites friends to hear about some of the outreach priorities of the church this Sunday. The Outreach Committee, the FUPC Canopy Committee, and friends from Canopy USA will lead the services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. A nursery is available for both services, and the 11 a.m. service is also on YouTube.

The 4 p.m. service on the third Sunday of each month offers an opportunity for engaging music, relaxed liturgy, an interactive message, and table activities for children, and an opportunity to group up for dinner afterwards. It is also on YouTube.

The adult Thoughtful Christians Class, taught by the Rev. Dr. Phil Butin and Derrik Olson, has started "Grateful: The Transformative Power of Giving Thanks" by Diana Butler Bass. It meets in the church library and on YouTube. All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, plans small group meetings in the homes of several members of the church for an introduction to our new pastor, Susan Arnold. Sign up in the church Narthex if you would like to attend.

Services begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, and the church offers a nursery for children 5 and younger. Church van pickup for Sunday services is also available. Call the church office if you would like a ride.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, have resumed from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Rail Room.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

The church's annual Pastors Masters golf outing is planned for Oct.16 at 2:30 p.m. at Brush Creek Golf Course in Springdale. Sign up in the church Narthex if you would like to play.

Adult chancel choir practices at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Handbell practice is on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. Children's Choir will has resumed under the direction of Lacy Hampton.

Sunday classes for adults include Women of Faith; Theology for Today; and Connections. All begin at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, continues to meet at 7 a.m.

Sunday Children's classes include SPARK Activate Faith, Children's Class for those in kindergarten through sixth grade at 9:30 a.m. Children's Church has resumed, following "Time for Young Disciples" during the remainder of Sunday morning worship services for children in kindergarten through second grades in the children's wing.

Opportunities for Youth/Student Discipleship include Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., when youth study "LIVE Simple Truths" – connecting the dots between scripture and issues teens face living in the 21st century. These classes will be led by Youth Coordinator, Clayton Wormington

Each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex, First Presbyterian Church has Samaritan Fridays. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

