CLINTON 63, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 45

CLINTON -- Zane Widner accounted for six touchdowns and 200 total yards to push the Yellowjackets (6-1, 4-1) past the upset-minded Mustangs (1-7, 1-5).

Widner ran for five scores and added a TD reception late to set the final score after CAC had fought to within 47-45 in the fourth quarter. Joey Hicks' fumble recovery for a touchdown with seven minutes to play provided the Yellowjackets with breathing room at 54-45 before Widner sealed the win.

Quarterback Grayson Wilson threw for 292 yards and 4 scores for the Mustangs, while CAC freshman Jacob Henry had 7 receptions for 166 yards and 5 TDs.