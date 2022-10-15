Rotary to host ex-Razorback, coach

The Pine Bluff Rotary Club will meet at noon Nov. 1 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The speakers will be former Razorback Quinn Grovey and former coach Matt Zimmerman, according to a news release.

Tickets are $25. The event is co-sponsored by the Razorback Foundation. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Details: Evan Staton at statone@relybank.com or (870) 592-8282.

VA office sets virtual claims event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Oct. 26, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

These clinics are held monthly. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

Outreach introduces board, supporters

Following its successful inaugural gala, the D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project introduces its board of directors. In addition, sponsors, supporters, and friends are acknowledged, according to a news release.

Members of the board include Kymara H. Seals, founder and board chair; Josh Crater, vice chair; Vonysha Goodwin, treasurer; Kenetta Hill Ridgell, secretary; Mattie Collins; Bessie Lancelin; Debe Hollingsworth; Dr. Stephen Broughton; and Lisa Kosmitis.

Gala sponsors included Arkansas BlueCross Blue Shield, Jefferson Regional Foundation, Rice Clinic, Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare System and the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.

Mental health supporters include SDR Consulting Group PLLC, Calvin and Janetta Booker, Arkansas Medical, Dental and Pharmaceutical Association Inc. (AMDPA), Phil and Inez Barnes, Dr. and Mrs. Kim Kosmitis and Relyance Bank.

Mental health friends include Arkansas Public Policy Panel, Judge Waymond and Tera Brown, Judge Earnest and Tina Brown and family, Luke Hill, former Sen. Mark and Joi Pryor, Mayor Shirley Washington, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Baddie Boutique, Paradise Funeral Home, Donna Massey, Brown Funeral Home and Colleen Lever Dennis.

Details: Kennetta Ridgell, (870) 818-7993.