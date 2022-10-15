Cowboy caviar is a healthy choice

Across the many picnics, potlucks and cookouts of football season, it can be difficult to find healthy recipes that still deliver on flavor and texture. For a delicious, nutrient-rich side dish that may become the star of the meal, officials advise people to go west with this recipe for "cowboy caviar."

Leigh Ann Bullington, extension Family and Consumer Sciences educator for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said this recipe is great for tailgating as it comes together quickly and can be transported easily, according to a news release.

COWBOY CAVIAR

Ingredients

1 tablespoon oil (canola, olive, or other vegetable)

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 (15 oz.) can beans (drained and rinsed)

¾ cup frozen corn, thawed

½ cup onion, diced (½ medium onion)

½ cup bell pepper, diced (½ medium bell pepper)

1 cup tomatoes, chopped (1 medium tomato)

1 avocado, chopped

Directions

Whisk oil, vinegar, lemon juice, and mustard in a small bowl.

Stir beans, corn, bell pepper, and tomatoes in a medium bowl.

Pour dressing over bean mixture. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Add avocado just before serving. Gently stir to combine.

Tips: Serve with tortilla chips or serve as a filling for a tortilla or lettuce wrap. Change the flavors in this recipe by adding different seasonings like salt and pepper, garlic powder, cilantro, or chili powder.

Source: Healthy & Homemade, 2018 Nutrition and Fitness Calendar | Yield: 10 (½ cup) servings; 90 Calories per serving. Total fat 4g; Saturated fat 0g; Protein 3g; Total carbohydrate 12g; Dietary fiber 5g, Sodium 65mg.

For more recipes and information about food and nutrition, visit the Cooperative Extension Service's Life Skills and Wellness website at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/life-skills-wellness/

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.