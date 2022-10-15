Marriage Licenses

Jeffrey Ragano, 63, and Anita Ragano, 61, both of Maumelle.

Domonique Elliott, 35, and Shannica Hogan, 27, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Coole, 47, and Brenikia Reed, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Jacob White, 28, and Kaleigh Walton, 30, both of Little Rock.

Antonio Battles, 23, and Kiera Vialva, 23, both of Little Rock.

Jeremy Bolding, 27, of Little Rock and Jessica Yutuc, 27, of North Little Rock.

Tara Bright, 38, and Tonya Weathers, 40, both of Ward.

Kelly De Roche, 31, and Ethan Davis, 32, both of Gonzales, La.

Nicholas Wilson, 21, and Hannah Kennedy, 20, both of North Little Rock.

Damian Brooks, 22, and Samantha Cawthon, 22, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

22-3655. Hunter Goodwin v. Holly Love.