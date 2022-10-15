FORREST CITY 20, PARAGOULD 6

FORREST CITY -- Forrest City overcame a first-half 6-0 deficit against Paragould on its way to its first victory of the season.

The Rams (1-6, 0-4 5A-East) took that lead thanks to a 55-yard passing touchdown. The Mustangs (1-6, 1-3) replied with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Dalyn Washington to Roshawd Washington.

Willie Murphy returned a Paragould fumble near the goal line to the opposing 35-yard line and finished the ensuing drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Courtney Austin had rushes of 35, 15 and 1 yard to lead the Mustangs' final scoring drive and make it 20-6.