GAC CAPSULES

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field, Russellville

RADIO SAU: KVMH, FM-99.1, Magnolia; Arkansas Tech: KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com, arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 2-4, 2-4; Arkansas Tech 3-3, 3-3

COACHES Brad Smiley (2-4 in first season at Southern Arkansas and overall); Kyle Shipp (10-18 in third season at Arkansas Tech and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 46-34-4

LAST MEETING A 17-point, third quarter allowed Southern Arkansas to snap at 14-14 halftime tie and pull away for a 34-17 win at El Dorado on Oct. 16, 2021.

NOTEWORTHY It'll be homecoming for Arkansas Tech, which will try to stop a three-game losing streak to its rivals. Southern Arkansas has won seven of the previous 10 matchups. ... Quarterback Jack Grissom is expected to make his third consecutive start for Arkansas Tech. The redshirt senior has completed 35 of 53 passes for 440 yards with 1 touchdown. ... SAU running back Jariq Scales has accounted for six of the team's 11 rushing touchdowns. He averages 5 yards per carry and 79 yards a game. ... Wonder Boys kicker Jesus Zizumbo needs six field goals to break the school record held by Piotr Styczen. ... O.B. Jones is 75 of 121 for 978 yards and 10 touchdowns for SAU, including three last week in a loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Muleriders scored the final 22 points of the game before losing 35-32 ... The Wonder Boys are 5-1 at home in their past six games against SAU. ... Following today's game, the Muleriders will play Ouachita Baptist on Oct. 22 at Memorial Stadium in El Dorado.

HENDERSON STATE AT HARDING

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO Henderson State: KYXK-FM, 106.9, Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkdelphia; Harding: KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hsusports.com, hardingsports.com

RECORDS Henderson State 4-2, 4-2; Harding 5-1, 5-1

COACHES Scott Maxfield (121-61 in 17th season at Henderson State and 150-72 in 19 seasons overall); Paul Simmons (46-12 in fifth season at Harding and overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 33-22-1

LAST MEETING A 438-yard performance on the ground keyed Harding's 46-21 victory on Oct. 16, 2021, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Five running backs have at least 197 yards rushing for Harding. Jhalen Spicer has run for a team-high 382 yards. Will Fitzhugh, who has eight rushing scores, is second with 315. ... Henderson State, which allows a conference-low 108 yards on the ground, has lost four of the past five games in the series. ... The six rushing scores Harding had in last week's win over Southern Nazarene were a season high. The Bisons have 23 touchdowns rushing, which ranks third in the NCAA Division II. ... Reddies receiver Xavier Malone has scored a touchdown in every game this season. He's second in the conference in receiving yards (740) and first in touchdown receptions (9). ... Kendale Allen earned GAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after returning a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown to open the second half a week ago for Harding. ... The Bisons are first in Division II in third-down conversions with a success rate of 60.9%. ... The Reddies haven't lost back-to-back games in a season since 2018.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium at Benson-Williams Field, Arkadelphia

RADIO UAM: KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello; OBU: KARN-FM, 102.9; Little Rock; KZNG-AM, 1340, Hot Springs; KZNG-FM, 97.9/105.5, Hot Springs

INTERNET uamsports.com, obutigers.com

RECORDS Arkansas-Monticello 3-3, 3-3; Ouachita Baptist 6-0, 6-0

COACHES Hud Jackson (42-74 in 11th season at Arkansas-Monticello and overall); Todd Knight (138-98 in 23rd season at Ouachita Baptist and 166-130-2 in 29th season overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 46-33-1

LAST MEETING T.J. Cole rushed for 151 yards and scored 2 touchdowns to lead Ouachita Baptist to a 34-0 win on Oct. 16, 2021, in Monticello.

NOTEWORTHY This will be the 81st meeting, with Ouachita Baptist winning the past four and nine of the past 10. Seven of those eight wins have been by at least 25 points. ... OBU is 6-0 for the 10th time in school history. ... UAM has lost two consecutive games but is still ranked third in the GAC in total offense (444 yards per game) and fourth in total defense (371.8 ypg). ... The Tigers' T.J. Cole and the Boll Weevis' Demilon Brown both have rushed for 10 touchdowns, which is tied for fourth in Division II. The two are also on the Harlon Hill Trophy watch list. ... UAM defensive back Kaytron Allen has a conference-leading five interceptions, good for second in Division II. ... The 709 yards of offense the Tigers accumulated last week against Southwestern Oklahoma State was a program record. ... The Boll Weevils will host Harding next week before welcoming Southeastern Oklahoma State to Monticello on Oct. 29.