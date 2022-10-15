Getting it straight

Mena, circa 1910: A half century or so before Walmart arrived, the population of the remote mountain town shopped at places like Lawrence & Company General Merchandise. It seems likely the store was in a converted hotel, the sign for which remained on the building. The windows that perhaps once looked out from the hotel ground floor were boarded up, the walls inside used to display goods.

Evion Jimmerson and the Cabot Panthers hosted Little Rock Central in a 7A-Central football game Friday night. Jimmerson was misidentified in a photo caption in Friday's edition.

