HARRISON 63, ALMA 27

HARRISON -- Harrison scored on all nine possessions Friday while rolling to a 63-21 win over the Alma Airedales at Garrison Stadium.

Alma (5-2, 2-2 5A-West) pulled to within 28-21 with 11:02 to play in the third quarter when Joe Trusty threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Israel Towns-Robinson.

But Harrison (4-3, 2-2) was just getting warmed up. Braden Long scored three third-quarter touchdowns to extend the lead to 49-21. Long scored on runs of 12, 41, and 7 yards.

The Goblins took a 7-0 lead on quarterback Mason Ketterman's 10-yard run with 9:39 left in the first quarter.Trusty then threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Gonzalez to pull Alma within 7-6.

Long's first score of the night and a Ketterman pass to Talon Stephens for an 80-yard touchdown at the 7:02 mark of the second quarter made it 21-6 as Harrison never looked back.