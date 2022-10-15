Headed West for a win

PROVO, Utah -- Tucked right into the middle of the Arkansas Razorbacks' 2022 football schedule comes today's 2:30 p.m. road game at Brigham Young.

It's a weird one with the University of Arkansas (3-3) taking on the Cougars (4-2) at LaVell Edwards Stadium in the first meeting between the programs.

"Well, in all the SEC places I've been, it's been abnormal," third-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said of playing a marquee non-conference road game in the middle of the season. "It's not normal. Normally it's an in-conference home game, you know. But it's the schedule and we're going to embrace it."

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said the game was scheduled soon after his arrival in December of 2017, with interim AD Julie Cromer laying the groundwork. The Razorbacks were scrambling to meet the SEC requirement of playing at least one non-conference Power 5 or independent opponent each year.

"We were behind on scheduling football games and so, when I say behind I mean if you're in 2018 and you don't have your schedule for 2022 you're behind," Yurachek said at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club on Wednesday.

"BYU ... was one of the last standing institutions that had the dates that worked and were available to play us as well and that's how that series came to be."

The Razorbacks face the Cougars in the midst of the toughest part of what seems the most challenging and intriguing schedule in school history. They just lost consecutive games to ranked Texas A&M, Alabama and Mississippi State teams, and the Cougars just fell out of The Associated Press Top 25 from No. 16 after losing 28-20 to Notre Dame last week in Las Vegas.

"You always worry about your team when we lose, but I don't think we have a confidence problem," Pittman said. "We're trying to figure out the why. ... We got in this thing together and we'll get out of it together. That's kind of what it's been this week."

Arkansas will not return to Reynolds Razorback Stadium until it faces Liberty on Nov. 5, more than a month after its last home game against No. 2 Alabama.

Today's game will be the third in a stretch of four out of five away from home for Arkansas, which is playing its first game in the state of Utah.

BYU is celebrating its homecoming and holding a "whiteout" by wearing white jerseys with blue trim and asking fans to wear white.

Both teams should have their quarterbacks at near 100%. Arkansas junior KJ Jefferson is returning from a head injury that kept him out of last week's loss at Mississippi State. BYU junior Jaren Hall was nursing an injured right (throwing) shoulder and played poorly in the first half in last week loss, but he's practiced much more this week.

Both teams understand what a win could do to re-energize their seasons.

Pittman has drawn a parallel to last year's team with his players. The Razorbacks lost three games in a row after a 4-0 start, then won a non-conference game over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, went into an open date and finished with five wins in their last six games.

"We sat very similar a year ago, having lost three in a row," Pittman said. "We were lower than low because we'd lost to Auburn, which we thought going into the game that certainly we had a great opportunity to win the game.

"So there's some similarities. We've done it to ourselves, but you've got two choices. You either rally the troops [or else]."

Senior tackle Luke Jones said the motto for the week is snapping the three-game skid.

"We're not going to stop working, we're not going to quit," Jones said. "This isn't a program that's going to quit and just lay down. We're going to turn this thing around and that's what we're working to do this weekend."

Added receiver Bryce Stephens, "We're going to continue to work and come out this weekend and get a [W]."

BYU Coach Kalani Sitake thinks the Cougars have shown they can hang against Power 5 teams, such as the close call against Notre Dame.

"I think in the past, people have wondered if we belonged on that same stage with these types of teams and this type of talent, and I think we proved it right there," Sitake said.

"But that is not a good consolation prize. For me, we know we can play better. That's the goal: To play at our best this weekend, and we have a tough team coming into our home. If you watch the film, they capture our attention right away."

The Cougars sound juiced about facing an SEC team.

"Being independent, we get the schedule of a lifetime," receiver Puka Nacua said. "You never know who we get to play.

"We do a lot of traveling because we are independent and we go out. So it is nice to have everybody fly a couple hours and come down here to Provo and see what it is like over here. But any team that gets a chance to come to Provo, they are lucky. Not every team gets an opportunity to come out here, but also experience our home crowd and what it is like to play the boys of Brigham in LaVell."

Said Hall, "Playing against an SEC team, it is pretty special. That is the heart of football, since football has blown up over the years. So to be able to play an SEC team is pretty special."

Linebacker Ben Bywater thinks facing Jefferson will be a good challenge.

"Heck of a player," Bywater said. "It's kinda like option football. These guys do a lot of different moving pieces in the backfield. He's a big boy. He is 230. So for us, we've got to account for him. He is not just a thrower, he is a threat in the run game.

"So for us, we gotta get a guy on the back, a guy on the quarterback, a guy on the tight end. It's a lot of guys doing their assignments this week. If we do that, we will be fine."

The cross-sectional meeting and the setting seem appealing to the Razorbacks.

"I've heard the campus is beautiful and the mountains on the back side, like, you're looking over the outside of one of the stands and you see the mountains in the background," defensive end Jordan Domineck said. "Like, that'd be a dope picture to have, just you holding up a mountain or something."

Pittman has been showing the team pictures of the stadium and the backdrops.

"Seeing the stadium it's pretty awesome," defensive back Hudson Clark said. "And having it be a whiteout and their homecoming, I think it's gonna be a great atmosphere for us to go into, and it's just going to be an awesome experience."

The Razorbacks will be the second SEC school to face BYU in Provo, Utah, following visits from Mississippi State in 2000 and 2016. The Bulldogs and Cougars split those two meetings. BYU was also scheduled to host Tennessee in the 2023 season opener, but the Volunteers paid the $2 million buyout and scheduled a neutral site game in Nashville against Virginia on that date.