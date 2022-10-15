DEAR HELOISE: I am an old granddad (I prefer that to "grandpa"), and I spent many, many years reading your mom's column. I was thrilled when you took over. You're almost like family to me. I have lived alone for over 25 years. During that time, I've become a reasonably good cook.

About a year ago, I expanded my repertoire to include baking. Among the easier items I loved to bake were cookies, especially for my three grandchildren. A couple months ago, I thought, "Why use the prefigured cookie cutter shapes all the time?"

I experimented using a pizza cutter to make my own shapes, and voila. It worked perfectly! I've got a granddaughter going off to college next year who wants me to send her cookies. Now, not only will it be easier for me to make shapes, but I can bake tons of medium-sized square cookies, cut to fit in the shipping box I normally use.

This makes packing more efficient and safer (less broken cookies), plus I have a happier granddaughter.

-- Granddad Cutting

a Cookie Rug,

Omaha, Neb.

DEAR HELOISE: Here are a few really easy hints that have made life a little easier for me.

First, I often see people struggling to open up the skimpy produce bags at the grocery store by licking their fingers to get a better hold on the opening of the bag. Ew! When you head into the store, grab a wet wipe from your car or at the front of the store in order to wet your fingers. If you are in the produce section and don't have access, then pick up a water-sprayed produce item first (I always go for the cilantro) and then bag it. From there, get whatever else you're buying and touch your cilantro purchase to freshly wet your fingers before you open the next plastic storage bag. Don't lick your fingers.

Second, a rather simple way to contain the different sized rubber bands in the kitchen junk drawer: String them on a large safety pin. You can easily slip whatever size you need off the pin and re-clasp it. Thanks, Heloise, for all the handy tips and great recipes. Regards.

-- Sheryl Odgers,

Bella Vista

DEAR HELOISE: When the loop on your watchband breaks, do not buy a new band. An emergency trick: Take floss and dye it the color of the band using food coloring. Then, wrap the floss around the band several times to create a loop. Secure the knot with clear fingernail polish.

-- G. Thorsell, Kansas

DEAR HELOISE: Put fruit in a bowl first. Add milk. Then, add cereal. You'll enjoy having crispy bites as you read Heloise.

-- Pat Chaffin, via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com