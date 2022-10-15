HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 41, HOPE 6

HOPE -- The Rams picked up their first conference win of the season, keeping the Bobcats off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter at Foy Hammons Stadium.

Hot Springs Lakeside (1-5, 1-3 5A-South) led 17-0 at halftime and the Rams continued to pour it on in the third and fourth quarters thanks to their defense, scoring on a pick-six interception return as well as a scoop-and-score fumble return.

Tamorien Lindsey logged the only points of the night for Hope (1-6, 1-3), scoring on a 4-yard touchdown in the closing minutes.