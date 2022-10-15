HOXIE 42, PIGGOTT 0

HOXIE -- Sage Treadwell completed 8 of 9 passes for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns to help Hoxie (5-2, 3-0 3A-3) remain unbeaten in conference play with a victory over winless Piggott (0-8, 0-4).

Camden Brooks opened Hoxie's scoring by running 2 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Mustangs widened its lead to 14-0 with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Treadwell to Kaden Glenn.

In the second quarter, Brooks scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Treadwell completed touchdown passes of 30 and 16 yards to Carson Cooper and Ty Gramling, respectively. Prechton Wilkerson scored on a 4-yard run.