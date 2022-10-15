IN THE GARDEN: Thoroughwax grows in full sun to partial shade, produces small yellow blooms





Q: Found this plant in Heber on Little Red. [The] stem coming through leaf really interesting. What might it be? Thanks!

A: I believe it is an annual called Bupleurum rotundifolium, commonly called a whole host of names including Hare's Ear, Hound's Ear, Thoroughwax or Thorowax. While there is a native species in the U.S., neither is native to Arkansas. It gets about 1 to 2 feet tall and grows in full sun to partial shade. The common name Thoroughwax comes from Old English meaning "through-growing," which refers to your description of the stem coming through the leaf. The cluster of yellow flowers make a good cut flower, but the resulting seed heads are interesting when dried.

■ ■ ■

Q: I'm curious if these are chestnuts or buckeyes? They are all from the same tree.

A: They are chestnuts. The spiky, anemone-like outer shell is what protects the edible nut inside. Typically, there will be two to three nuts per shell. The nuts are usually boiled or roasted, and I find them almost too starchy for my taste. Buckeyes are produced in a smooth tannish husk. When ripe, they split open to expose the shiny nuts -- which many people think bring them good luck. The fruits are poisonous, so don't try eating them.

■ ■ ■

Q: This Torenia has multiple blooms on one stem, unlike the others. Will its seeds bloom like this?

A: Did it bloom like this all season, or is this just one instance when this occurred? My guess is the plant is experiencing a condition called fasciation, when there is a hormonal imbalance and flower heads fuse together. The results can be pretty impressive or pretty odd. It is typically a random occurrence and would not result in mutant seeds.

■ ■ ■

Q: These are both Begonias. If I cut them back at a leaf intersection, will that encourage the plants to bush out?

A: Where the leaves are attached to the stem is called a node. If you cut them at a node, it should encourage branching. The tops that you cut off will root extremely easily and give you more plants to enjoy.

■ ■ ■

Q: My son has a wet spot in his backyard on the north side. He has planted a Japanese maple and a blue spruce and both died. He has French drains but that area still stays wet. Do you have any suggestions for what tree might survive in these conditions.

A: One tree that will take both wet and dry conditions is the bald cypress. It does form a large tree at maturity, but it is pretty, carefree, and one of the few cone-bearing trees that is deciduous.

■ ■ ■

Q: I read your column religiously each week in the Democrat Gazette. It's very informative and I have gleaned very much from your column, thanks many times for writing it. I have a question concerning the bark and limbs on one of the six crape myrtle trees we put out just over a year ago. This summer being so hot and dry, we watered them to make sure that they would survive. The tree in question has black on the limbs and trunk as though it has been burned or scorched by fire. There has been no fire and all the other trees have none of this black color. The question is what is this black and is it bad and if so, what is the cure?

A: The picture is a bit fuzzy, but I believe your crape myrtles are infested with crape myrtle bark scale. It won't kill the trees if not treated, but it will weaken them over time. Wait for the plants to go dormant this fall/winter. You can clean the trunks with soapy water and a soft brush, and then spray with a dormant oil to smother any remaining scale insects. Here is a link to the extension fact sheet with more information: arkansasonline.com/crapescale/.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com



