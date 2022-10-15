Invaluable words

The last line in Ernest Hemingway's "For Whom the Bell Tolls" has haunted me ever since I read it. I first encountered the book in college, then shelved it in that young man's section of my brain. A couple of years ago, I picked it up again and, though the words are the same, all these years later, the story has become different, the meaning changed.

I felt this way about Hemingway's short story "The Snows of Kilimanjaro." Again, the story morphed with my added years and I found it more relevant, more powerful. In it, a man approaches death and leaves behind the regrets of life to find new summits. I gave my son a poster of the book cover, knowing he will enjoy it today but hoping he will look to it later in life.

Great authors can do that to a reader. They use the power of words to weave stories that stay, that reverberate long after the book returns to the shelf.

I had the chance to visit Hemingway's home in Key West, Fla., a few years ago. We toured his creaking upstairs, petted the famous six-toed Hemingway cats, and searched for the penny he reportedly threw into wet cement when he found his wife had built an in-ground pool and spent his "every last cent." The highlight was looking through the author's personal library. A writer takes so much from those he reads.

Later, we visited Sloppy Joe's, Hemingway's favorite bar. I tried to put myself there in the 1930s when the young writer slouched over beers on the long, wooden bar slick from Florida humidity. I tried to see him among the hustle of tourists snapping photos. My mind considered how many of those tourists had ever read a Hemingway novel outside of school.

The New York Times recently reported on a trove of Hemingway documents and ephemera he left behind in his old haunt. It seems the writer stored some boxes at the bar about 90 years ago, and the owners held them for him until his death in 1961. Then his wife came by, took what she wanted, and left the rest. It appeared Hemingway had emptied what is commonly known as a junk drawer. The leftovers included bullfight tickets, a few photos from his time in World War I, miscellaneous journals, and unpublished manuscripts. The trove is now in the hands of Penn State University.

What an incredible find, I thought as I read the article.

What I love about reading is the tangible impact writers can have. They last. Sometimes it's just a line of prose that sticks. Other times, it's a body of work.

This year, my fall reading list has been hit and miss. I read Stephen King's new book "Fairy Tale." I like King when he's eerie and not terrifying because he puts stories together almost flawlessly. I also read an intriguing book "The Measure" by Nikki Erlick, a story in which every person mysteriously receives a length of string denoting how long they have to live; also a well-crafted novel. I read "Hokuloa Road" by Elizabeth Hand, which placed a mystery on a Hawaiian island, and I picked up Jack Carr's "The Terminal List" for some mind candy.

I'm in the middle of Buzz Bissinger's "Mosquito Bowl," and it may be my fall favorite. It's a nonfiction account of college football and NFL players serving as Marines in WWII Guadalcanal who play each other in a game. The research is spot-on and the storyline is fascinating.

We're fortunate to have the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) with its almost religious adherence to bringing great writers to the fingertips of Little Rock and beyond. Next week, CALS presents its own author trove in the form of the Six Bridges Book Festival. With more than 60 writers and presenters participating, it looks to be an incredible 11 days.

Usually, I'd be writing about the books I'll be moderating for the event, but my travel schedule has kept me out of this year. Instead, mark your calendars for Feb. 2 when I'll visit with Stephen Markley about his new book "The Deluge." Yes, that's a shameless plug.

This year's festival includes Arkansas talent, which I feverishly report on any chance I get, as well as best-sellers and debut authors. Brad Mooy and the folks at CALS again do a wonderful job of pulling together important myriad pieces for the literary-minded. There will be children's books as well as young adult offerings, and hidden gems in the fiction and nonfiction worlds, too. There will be both virtual and in-person events. You can find the whole lineup at sixbridgesbookfestival.org.

Hemingway's trove presents an opportunity to see the personal side of this famous author, an inner look into what was important to him that he might have kept out of his books. Likewise, the Six Bridges Book Festival provides just such an opportunity. It offers a meaningful glance into the people who write the stories we love.

The last line of "For Whom the Bell Tolls" would be a throwaway sentence anywhere else. It wouldn't even register a second glance in most cases. As the culmination of an enthralling story, those simple words become invaluable.

That's what great writers do.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "The Strenuous Life" appears every other Saturday.