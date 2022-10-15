Sections
JONESBORO WESTSIDE 35, HARRISBURG 15

Today at 2:07 a.m.

HARRISBURG -- The Warriors (2-5, 1-3) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away and notch a 4A-3 conference win over the Hornets (2-5, 3-2).

Eastin Gray accounted for both of Harrisburg's scores.

