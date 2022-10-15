Knights throttle Lions, aims for conference title

JESSIEVILLE -- The Centerpoint Knights defeated Jessieville 40-8 on Friday night to remain unbeaten and in line for a conference title.

Centerpoint (6-0, 3-0 3A-4) dominated early on, allowing the Lions within range of the end zone, but denied them to enter until the last moments of the first half.

The Knights got right to work making consistent gains against the Jessieville defense, leading to the first touchdown of the game on their first possession with 8:21 left in the first quarter.

Getting within 5 yards on their first drive, a holding call against Jessieville pushed the Lions back to third down and 19. The Lions used a Shotgun formation and fired down the center only for the pass to be broken up by Centerpoint senior Jaxon Harmon.

Narrowly avoiding a Lions touchdown, the Knights made an 89-yard drive for a 12-point lead after an unsuccessful conversion.

Jace Clark of Centerpoint sacked Jessieville quarterback Hunter Thomas in the backfield, leaving the Lions with a third and 18 just before the first quarter ended.

"He's very good at tailback and linebacker," Centerpoint Coach Cary Rogers said of Clark. "And Jaxon Harmon playing tight end and linebacker. I don't think it's a big secret that these two can really play and be difference-makers."

Clark came into the game with a 9-yard-per-carry average and and average of 169 rushing yards per game.

Jessieville rallied late in the second quarter to make steady gains, landing at the 15-yard line on fourth and three. Broc Mayr threw a pass over the middle to Trystan Rediferd for the Lions' only score of the game with 43 seconds left. After managing a two-point conversion, the halftime score was 28-8 in favor of Centerpoint.

"We put ourselves on the eight-ball in the first quarter," Jessieville Coach T.J. Burk. said. "Getting down earlier, we had some big turnovers. That stuff's just hard to come back from. We got to clean that stuff up."

Centerpoint's Ayden Johnston returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion was successful, leaving the score at 20-0 with 9:58 remaining in the half.

"It was a hard-fought win," Rogers said. "We came out strong tonight. We hadn't scored on an opening possession all year I don't think. We came out ready to go."

"We've got to put this one behind us," Burk said. "We have to watch the film, learn from the mistakes. We can't have the same mistakes. We can't have the turnovers, and we've got to execute a little bit better."