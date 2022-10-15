Kroger buying rival for $24.6B

The grocery chain Kroger announced plans Friday to buy competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, potentially creating a grocery empire spanning the United States.

Combined the companies are poised to compete against retail giant Walmart Inc. and a growing Amazon.com Inc. presence in the food and grocery market. The Kroger Co., which lists a dozen Arkansas locations, mostly in or near Little Rock, and Albertsons Cos. Inc., which lists one store in Texarkana, are two of the largest U.S. grocers.

The companies expect to close the deal in early 2024. But it's likely to draw antitrust scrutiny from federal regulators who have been keeping an eye on industry consolidation. The deal is already facing bipartisan scrutiny amid fears that the consolidation will lead to higher prices as Americans struggle with rising inflation.

The Federal Trade Commission said last year that the agency was studying supply chain disruptions and ordered nine large companies, including Kroger and Walmart, to provide information on its businesses. At the time, FTC Chair Lina Khan said she hoped the inquiry "will shed light on market conditions and business practices that may have worsened these disruptions or led to asymmetric effects."

Particularly, the Kroger deal -- which includes Kroger assuming $4.7 billion of Albertsons' debt -- will likely attract attention because of the chains' dominance in certain local markets, potentially forcing the combined company to divest stores in specific areas, said retail analyst Neil Saunders.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith's Food and Drug, and Harris Teeter. Albertsons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,273 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Shaw's. Together the companies employ some 710,000 people.

In 2015, the FTC ordered Albertsons and Safeway, based in Pleasanton, Calif., to sell 168 stores before being allowed to merge. In a signal that they expect a similar requirement, Kroger and Albertsons said they would form a separate public company as a subsidiary to organize divested stores.

Between 100 and 375 stores are expected to make up that company, which is now called SpinCo, with plans to "create a new, agile competitor with quality stores," the companies said.

"We are confident, from the extensive work that we've done, that we have a clear path to achieve regulatory approval with divestitures," Kroger Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said Friday, adding the company would decide market-by-market whether stores change names.

"We'll want to evaluate each market individually, who has the stronger market share," Millerchip said.

More broadly, the national food and grocery market remains fragmented, with Walmart being the largest player with about 17% of the market, Saunders noted. "[The Kroger deal] doesn't create a sort of behemoth that is crowding everyone out of the market," he said.

But Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who has often spoken out against corporate monopolies, already has called on the Biden administration to reject the merger.

"At a time when food prices are soaring as a result of corporate greed, it would be an absolute disaster to allow Kroger, the 2nd largest grocery store in America, to merge with Albertsons, the 4th largest grocery store in America," Sanders posted on social media.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, said in a statement that he would "do everything in my power to ensure our antitrust laws are robustly enforced to protect consumers from anti-competitive mergers that could further exacerbate the financial strain we already feel in the grocery store checkout aisle."

MARKET SHARE

After a finalized deal, Kroger is expected to control nearly 12% of the food and grocery market, according to the data analysis company GlobalData, making it the second-largest player in the food and grocery market, behind Walmart.

Kroger leadership did not clarify whether the new SpinCo entity would have brick-and-mortar stores in all those locations or whether the plans included online sales.

A map of the combined locations shows an expansive network of stores across the country and in most states.

Kroger plans to reinvest approximately $500 million into price reductions, according to the company. It also plans to spend $1.3 billion updating Albertsons stores and $1 billion on higher employee wages and improved benefits, according to Kroger.

The deal is unlikely to significantly affect food prices for shoppers, Saunders said, as Kroger still has to compete with Walmart, Costco Wholesale Corp. and Amazon, which bought Whole Foods in 2017 for nearly $14 billion.

Costco controls 6% of the market, with Amazon and its Whole Foods holding a 3% share. Value chains like Aldi and Dollar General -- which have a combined 4% market share -- have also been squeezing traditional grocers

Kroger also faces competition from local chains, in addition to facing inflationary pressure. Combining some operations could create savings for the company, Saunders said.

"I don't think it will make things worse," he said. "They don't have the scope to increase prices with impunity."

But not everyone is sure the deal will benefit shoppers. Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, said the deal is troubling in times of decades-high inflation.

"Any type of market consolidation of this magnitude seems to always end up harming consumers in some way, especially in the food industry," Ronholm said.

He pointed to the recent baby formula shortage, which came after experts had been warning that industry consolidation had left the production of the vital product concentrated among a small number of producers that are vulnerable to disruption.

On a call with investors Friday, Kroger and Albertsons executives pushed back on those warnings, saying the combined company plans to invest in lowering prices.

"This merger advances our commitment to build a more equitable and sustainable food system by expanding our footprint into new geographies to serve more of America with fresh and affordable food and accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and nonunion competitors," Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Lerman of The Washington Post and Dee-Ann Durbin of The Associated Press.