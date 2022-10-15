Lawyers, judges attend 28th annual Red Mass

Catholic Bishop Anthony Taylor is urging lawyers, judges and other public officials to defend the truth, warning that "public policy rooted in falsehood is bound to fail."

During a Mass for members of the legal community in Little Rock last week, Taylor also lamented "the tragic decline of civil discourse in the public square."

Mudslinging occurs in political campaigns and elsewhere, he noted.

"We've become so used to being manipulated by fake news and outrageous distortions that we even sometimes have a hard time recognizing truth ourselves when we hear it, especially when it's a difficult truth and especially when it's a truth that requires a change in our behavior and attitudes," he said.

Mudslinging is not a new phenomenon, Taylor said. In Luke 11, Jesus faced false claims that he had cast out demons "by the power of Beelzebul, Prince of demons," Taylor noted.

The claims, while false, had been damaging, he said.

Mudslingers, these days, "use every means at their disposal to sully their opponent's reputation," he noted.

"Innocent voters hear this and gradually begin to believe part of it, that the victim of the mudslinging must be a little bit crazy and the electorate would be crazy to vote for him," he said.

With Election Day just weeks away, Taylor emphasized the need for honesty and integrity.

"As Christians, we are called to be witnesses for the truth and to stand up for what is right, even when this is unpopular or inconvenient. Even when we don't particularly like the person or the group that we are defending," he said.

Scores of legal professionals attended the 28th annual Red Mass, which gets its name from the color of the vestments the priests wear during the service.

Members of the Catholic High School Junior ROTC and the Knights of Columbus honor guards also participated.

Someone had placed a portrait of Thomas More, the Catholic patron saint of statesmen and politicians, up front. More, the former Lord High Chancellor of England, was executed for treason in 1535 after refusing to take the Oath of Supremacy acknowledging Henry VIII as supreme governor of the Church of England.

Last week's event, which is sponsored by the St. Thomas More Society of Arkansas and the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, was held at the Cathedral of St. Andrew, and was followed by a continuing legal education course for lawyers, featuring Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley, retired U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes and Arkansas Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission Executive Director David J. Sachar.

The panelists discussed "matters of conscience" that members of the legal profession could face.