Well-argued column

Thank you for publishing the excellent opinion piece by Rex Nelson last Sunday. It is thoughtful and well-argued. Even though the subject--Black-on-Black violence--is something many prefer to ignore, it shouldn't be.

No one should condone or in any way excuse unwarranted police violence against anyone, Black or white. But the numbers Nelson cites make it clear that if Black lives matter, much needs to be done to provide a safe environment for innocent, law-abiding Black citizens. Defunding police is the wrong way to go.

Congratulations to Nelson and the Democrat-Gazette for taking a risk. More broadly, let me say how much I value the various opinion writers you showcase: Mike Masterson, Bradley Gitz, John Brummett, Rex Nelson, and others.

TOM KING

Fayetteville

Worst performance

The hypocrisy of U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, that family values, anti-choice, character matters guy, is beyond astounding. Here he is, as I write this letter, in Georgia campaigning for an apparently brain-damaged, mentally unstable, semi-literate former football player who has just remembered the name of a woman for whom he paid for an abortion.

In today's Republican Party, it seems competency and fitness for the job are irrelevant, having been supplanted by nothing but a grab for power, a Republican Party quite happy to promote a candidate with no original ideas, a candidate whose only role will be as a "yes man" for whatever Sen. Mitch McConnell asks.

Tom Cotton has performed poorly as a United States senator, but this little stunt may be his worst performance yet.

STEVE A. JONES

El Dorado

Puzzles disappeared

Many of the puzzles have disappeared from the digital version of the newspaper. Several calls to the Dem-Gaz help number over the past two weeks got responses like "our digital team is working on it." The most recent call, however, got the response, "This is the new format." That is to say, "The puzzles are gone, and we can't do anything about it."

The blame was put on the puzzle supplier, KingDigital Puzzles, for changing the format. The Calcudoku, Hashi, Kakuro, and Tic-Tac-Logic are just a few of the puzzles that are gone. Many of the Sudokos have changed format and are too small to be useful.

This newspaper, like many others around the country, are customers of KingDigital and should exert pressure on them to get the puzzles back. Or perhaps KingDigital is discounting their services since they have reduced the products they are supplying. If so, that discount should be passed along to your subscribers. Until then I am paying the same amount for less than I used to get, and I'm not happy about it.

DAVID LUNEAU

North Little Rock

Not even professor

As we set out on our four-year cruise with a new governor next month, let's hope we don't end up with Gilligan at the helm.

RUSSELL LEMOND

Roland

Too much negativity

I am tired of the negative narratives and mudslinging with the ongoing campaign commercials from the Republican Party. Sarah Sanders says that she will lower taxes and stop inflation; this is all rhetoric. Politicians make statements to sympathize with the people, but can't back them up. Did she forget and turned a blind eye to the devastation that's ongoing in the world, as well as the United States?

A lot of our trouble started with the pandemic, lost jobs and problems with the supply chains while her friend and mentor Trump continued to blame problems on everyone else, as she is doing now. She knew Donald J. Trump admired Vladimir Putin, who allegedly sabotaged the gas pipeline and started a war. This added to our gas problems. The Saudis are not going to give the U.S. a break. However, we all created global warming; that is why we have more frequent fires and devastating floods and hurricanes. This results in devastating the food supplies, which creates inflation. And all Sarah can say is no to CNN and "Biden's inflation"?

Give me a break. She was Trump's press secretary and backed up his lies. She also rallied for his endorsement, right along with other candidates. Let's set the records straight. Biden did not create mass shooting. Critical race theory never was taught in public schools. It was always a course in some colleges. You don't want the schools to talk about slavery and the Holocaust. However, history is history; that's the good, the bad and the ugly. Some of us will seek the truth when others try to hide it.

JACQUELINE JOHNSON

Scott