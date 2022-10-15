LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at BYU

End 1Q - BYU 13, Arkansas 7

The Razorbacks out-gained the Cougars 150-115 in the first quarter, rushing for 82 and passing for 68. KJ Jefferson, in his first action since missing last week's game at Mississippi State, is 6 of 11 passing.

Rocket Sanders has 66 yards rushing on six carries, and Rashod Dubinion had a nice catch and run for 17 yards.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall hit 7 of 11 passes for 103 yards and 2 scores.

The Razorbacks have been penalized four times for 60 yards already. Three of the flags were pass interference, and Dwight McGlothern was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Arkansas will open the second quarter at the BYU 47.

1:11, 1Q - BYU 13, Arkansas 7

The Cougars are airing it out on the Razorbacks, as expected. Dwight McGlothern and Malik Chavis were both called for pass interference.

Jaren Hall then targeted Simeon Blair in coverage and scored from 21 yards out. The Cougars missed the PAT, making it just a six-point game.

Hall has passed for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

McGlothern has been flagged twice for PI and once for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

2:37, 1Q - Arkansas 7, BYU 7

The Cougars' defense has already proven that it cannot stop the run.

Arkansas answered BYU's first punch with a nice touchdown drive of nine plays covering 75 yards, capped by Rocket Sanders' 15-yard run.

The Razorbacks have rushed 11 times for 82 yards.

5:39, 1Q - BYU 7, Arkansas 0

The Cougars were facing fourth-and-8 at the Arkansas 35 then completed a 31-yard pass to the 4. BYU then scored on the next play, a quick pass to the right flat.

BYU has now outscored its opponents 65-23 in the first quarter this season. It will kick off from the 50 after the score because of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Arkansas corner Dwight McGlothern.

10:36, 1Q - Arkansas 0, BYU 0

Rocket Sanders bounced back from a fumble on his first carry to pick up a pair of first downs on the ground. He totaled 24 yards on the plays.

Arkansas then called three straight pass plays that fell incomplete. KJ Jefferson's throw on first down to Ketron Jackson was broken up and his next throw was nearly picked off.

The Razorbacks' advantage in the game is running the football. BYU has given up 200-plus yards on the ground in three of the last four games.

Arkansas needs to run the ball – and keep running the ball.

Reid Bauer hit a 62-yard punt, which makes the Cougars start their next drive at their 18.

12:10, 1Q - Arkansas 0, BYU 0

The Cougars ran for short gains on first and second down then threw incomplete on third down. Latavious Brini was in tight coverage on the third-down throw.

BYU punted and pinned Arkansas inside its own 1. The Razorbacks will begin their second drive in the shadows of the goalpost.

13:40, 1Q - Arkansas 0, BYU 0

KJ Jefferson hit Jadon Haselwood over the middle for a first down, then Rocket Sanders fumbled on his first carry of the game. The Cougars take over in Arkansas territory.

It is the sixth lost fumble of the season for the Razorbacks. They are now minus-3 in the turnover margin.

Pregame

Programming note: In the event Auburn-Ole Miss runs long, the Razorbacks' game at BYU will start on ESPN News and the ESPN app.

Today is the first meeting between Arkansas and BYU, and the Razorbacks are the second SEC team the Cougars have ever hosted in LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU is 4-6 all-time against the SEC.

After missing last week's game at Mississippi State, quarterback KJ Jefferson is expected to return to lead the Razorbacks' offense. He has thrown for 1,096 yards and 9 touchdowns against 1 interception, and is the team’s second-leading rusher with 312 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Sophomore tailback Raheim Sanders leads the conference in rushing with 695 yards and five scores.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, who battled a shoulder injury last week against Notre Dame, is likely to play today. He has passed for 1,558 yards, 14 scores and 2 interceptions.

Arkansas today will wear its traditional home uniforms – red helmet, red jersey and white pants.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Tom Murphy, defensive backs Myles Slusher, Khari Johnson and Jayden Johnson did not travel for the game. Neither did offensive linemen Ty'Kieast Crawford and Marcus Henderson.

