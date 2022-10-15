‘Love your body’ topic of homemakers event

The September program for New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club was Love Your Body -- Mind, Body, and Your Soul presented by Sarah Gwin.

Members learned that the more people know about their bodies, the stronger they'll be.

"Everything happens for a reason," according to the presentation, "be happy and acknowledge the things that bring you joy."

After the program, there was a craft workshop, "Making Fabric Pumpkins," using a roll of toilet tissue covered in fall fabric with a piece of wood and string or ribbon for a stem.

Some members stayed afterward to place personal hygiene items into small bags for young women in the junior high and high schools in the Pine Bluff area. Providing these items for the schools is a New Horizons Community Service project, according to the news release.

If people are interested in any EHC events or joining New Horizons or another local club, they should call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service Office at (870) 534-1033. Information about all the Jefferson County Homemaker Clubs or activities can be found on the county website at www.uada.edu or Facebook page.