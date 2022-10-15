LR Christian rolls from start in rout

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Little Rock Christian was nearly flawless in the first half Friday.

The Warriors scored touchdowns on their first six offensive possessions -- seven of eight overall in the first half -- and also returning an interception for another score, -- while building a 55-0 halftime lead before finishing off a 62-7 victory over Siloam Springs at Panther Stadium.

"We really wanted to challenge our players to come out fast and everybody do their job," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "I was really excited to have all three facets of the game -- offense, defense and special teams -- really locked in, playing hard and doing their job."

Walker White, a 6-4, 220-pound junior Division I quarterback prospect, threw two touchdowns in the first half and ran for another. He completed 11 of 14 passes for 245 yards and rushed for 67 yards on 4 carries.

"[White] was great tonight," Siloam Springs Coach Brandon Craig said. "We had a lot of mismatches. Their receivers are 6-4, 6-5, 6-1, 6-2 and we were obviously not that tall, so we had some mismatches on the field and some easy throws for him. He's a good quarterback. He does a good job. He runs the ball great."

White hit Jackson Kircher for 40 yards on the game's first offensive play and then passed to tight end Ethan Ross for 11 and Cade Bowman for 10 to set up a 19-yard touchdown run by Ronny Anokye with 10:46 left in the first quarter.

White ran for a short touchdown run and then hit Tate Collins for a 26-yard pass to put the Warriors (5-2, 3-2 6A-West) up 21-0. Anokye's 4-yard touchdown run made it 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Holt Chappell ran for a 20-yard score to open the second quarter, and Ben Ridings returned an interception for a touchdown. White threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Longworth, and Anokye had his third TD run for the Warriors' 55-0 lead.

Siloam Springs (0-8, 0-6) got a 16-yard run by Silas Tugwell in the third quarter.

The Warriors added a score in the fourth quarter with a touchdown run by Carson Crum.

The Warriors finished with 256 passing yards and 227 rushing yards for a total of 483 yards. Siloam Springs was held to 161 yards of offense. Jed Derwin led the Panthers with 13 carries for 41 yards.