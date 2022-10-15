Man, 41, charged in mother’s death

North Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man on a murder charge in the August death of his mother, according to a Friday news release from the department.

Detectives arrested Cody Howard, 41, of North Little Rock, after an investigation that began the evening of Aug. 31, when 69-year-old Matilda Howard was found dead in her home at 2308 N. Schaer St.

The death was ruled a homicide by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. Police, citing an ongoing investigation, still have not released the cause of death.

Cody Howard faces a capital murder charge. He was being held without bond in the Pulaski County jail Friday and is scheduled to appear in court the morning of Nov. 8.