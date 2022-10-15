MANILA 54, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 30

MANILA -- Jacob Baugher rushed for 109 yards on 4 carries and Mason Mullen carried 9 times for 84 yards to help Manila (3-4, 3-0 3A-3) remain unbeaten in conference play with a home victory over winless Palestine-Wheatley (0-7, 0-4).

Eli Lakey contributed to a 22-point first quarter for Manila with a 4-yard run, followed by Mullen's successful two-point conversion.

Manila added 25 points in the second quarter that came on runs of 1 yard by Mullen, 5 yards by Landon Massey, 10 yards by Drake Morris and 6 yards by Kaiden Tipton.

Brian Beane scored Manila's final touchdown with a 1-yard run in the third quarter.