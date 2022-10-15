Marion holds off West Memphis

MARION -- Ashton Gray tossed two touchdown passes to Donnie Cheers and Marion held off West Memphis for a 16-12 victory Friday night in 6A-East Conference play at Premier Bank Stadium.

The Patriots held a 16-0 halftime lead, but had to dig in on defense when the Blue Devils got a TD run from Keland Mills and a TD pass from Mills to Dylan Greer.

West Memphis (5-2, 4-2) drove inside the Marion 15-yard line on its final drive, but following a first-down incompletion, a bad snap cost the Blue Devils 21 yards on second down. Marion flushed Mills out of the pocket on third down and the Pats tackled Greer following a 17-yard gain on fourth-and-39 to clinch the victory.

"I thought it was just a gutsy effort on defense all the way around," Marion Coach Lance Clark said. "I thought we played exceptionally well all night long, and we trusted the defense to win it for us."

Marion (5-2, 5-1) scored on two of its first five possessions. Gray's first TD pass to Cheers covered 33 yards, and the duo teamed up again for the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

Marion embarked on a workmanlike 13-play, 80-yard drive in the second quarter, culminating when Gray found Cheers for a 7-yard score with 4:13 left before halftime. Gray's two-point conversion pass to Mitrell Lewis made it 16-0.

The Marion defense, which forced three turnovers, got an interception from JaKobe Smith before forcing a turnover on downs to take a 16-0 lead into halftime.

West Memphis dented the scoreboard with 5:57 in the third quarter when Mills ran 8 yards for a score, but Marion's lead stood at 16-6 when Cheers intercepted the two-point conversion attempt.

The Blue Devils drew closer with 5:54 remaining when Mills hit Greer for a score, but the Marion defense again denied West Memphis on its two-point attempt.

West Memphis drove from its own 40-yard line to the Marion 15 with less than a minute remaining when the Pats turned the Blue Devils away for good.

"This is an unbelievable feeling," said Cheers, who has caught eight touchdown passes in the last four games. "This is just a great team win because it took all of us to win."

It's the first official Marion win over West Memphis. The Patriots beat the Blue Devils 33-3 a season ago, but later forfeited the decision following the use of an ineligible player.