MELBOURNE 58, PERRYVILLE 20

MELBOURNE -- The Bearkatz (7-0, 3-0) broke open a close game and remained undefeated with 24 second-quarter points in a 3A-2 conference win over the Mustangs (4-3, 2-1).

Melbourne recovered a second-quarter onside kick after tying the game at 7-7. The Bearkatz would then score and never relinquish the lead.