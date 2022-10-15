Monticello Madness set for UAM teams

The University of Arkansas at Monticello men's and women's basketball teams host Monticello Madness on Tuesday at Steelman Field House.
The event celebrates the 2022-2023 season for the Boll Weevils men's and women's basketball teams.
Doors to Steelman Field House open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
The celebration begins at 7 p.m. with team introductions for the two basketball teams.
Activities include:
• Hot Shot Contest -- 2 Women's Players & 2 Fans
• Hot Shot Contest -- 2 Men's Players & 2 Fans
• 3-Point Contest – 1 Women's vs. 1 Men's
DUNK CONTEST
Giveaways -- including a Smart TV, UAM gift basket, UAM bookstore prizes and more -- will occur throughout the event.
The UAM men's basketball team tips off on Nov. 11 against the Augustana University Vikings in Kansas City, Mo., a neutral location, at 3 p.m.. Augustana is located in Sioux Falls, S .D.
The UAM women's basketball team tips off the same day against Lincoln University of Missouri, in Fayette, Iowa, at 5:30 p.m.