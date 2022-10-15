• At age 82, Ted Koppel is equipped to take the long view when discussing what divides Americans. The former "Nightline" anchor, now an occasional contributor to "CBS Sunday Morning," takes over from Jane Pauley for the first time this weekend to host a specially themed program on the topic. The show includes stories on divisions created by social media and the internet, talk radio and disparities in wealth. It delves into a border dispute between Oregon and Idaho and how other countries view Americans today. Koppel contributes three stories, including interviews with singer John Legend and television producer Norman Lear. Koppel is distressed about much of what he sees, particularly the speed at which hate spreads online. Yet he'll suggest that things can, and do, change. "There is this problematic strain that runs through the American countryside that periodically we get tired of liking each other much and we start finding all the things we don't like about each other," he said. "It's nothing new. We've done it many times before, most significantly with the Civil War, of course." Koppel, who hosted ABC's "Nightline" from 1980 to 2005, has contributed to the CBS show for about five years. Rand Morrison, the executive producer, said he has been surprised at how active Koppel has been, particularly in generating ideas. "For an old geezer, I'm doing OK," Koppel says. This weekend's special edition is pointedly titled "A Nation Divided?" Note the punctuation. "You'll leave the broadcast understanding that we've been here before as a nation," Morrison said. "It's not a terminal situation. We want to give a good look at the battlegrounds, if you will. But we want to leave you with sun on the horizon."

• JPMorgan Chase and the rapper known as Ye -- formerly Kanye West -- are ending their relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star's recent antisemitic comments. A letter formally ending the relationship was tweeted this week by conservative activist Candace Owens, who's been seen at events with Ye. While Owens claimed JPMorgan didn't disclose the reason for severing ties, the letter was sent to West on Sept. 20, according to a person familiar with the matter. The decision was made after Ye publicly said he was going to cut ties with the bank. JPMorgan is giving West 60 days to find a new banker. West said Sept 12 that he planned on cutting many of his corporate ties: "It's time for me to go it alone." He also criticized JPMorgan for not giving him access to Jamie Dimon, the bank's chief executive officer and chairman. While Ye is wealthy from his hip-hop career, he also controls a popular fashion and shoe line under Yeezy Brands. Twitter and Instagram have blocked Ye's accounts from posting in recent days because of his antisemitic comments.