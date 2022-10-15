NASHVILLE 28, ASHDOWN 20

ASHDOWN -- Despite facing a 14-0 halftime deficit away from home, the Scrappers came back to knock off the Panthers at Dick Hays Stadium.

Nashville (5-2, 2-1 4A-7) was led by dual-threat quarterback Sloan Perrin, who ran 15 times for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns while also completing 7 of 17 passes for 36 yards. Tre Hopkins joined Perrin in the ground game, running 13 times for 83 yards and a touchdown, while Alex Mendiola added a 40-yard rushing score.

Ashdown (5-2, 1-2) has now lost back-to-back games after winning five straight to start its season.