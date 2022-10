NETTLETON 13, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 12

BATESVILLE -- Curtez Smith ran for two touchdowns including the ultimate game-winner in the fourth quarter to lead the Raiders (6-1, 3-1) to a key 6A-East road victory over the Southerners (4-3, 2-2).

Blayne Warden's 35-yard pick-six return gave Nettleton a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter before Smith's first TD closed the gap before halftime.

Louis Calhoun added a rushing touchdown for the Southerners.