NEWS IN BRIEF

Suspended exec out at food firm

The chief operating officer of Beyond Meat — suspended by the company last month after a fight in Fayetteville in which police say he bit a man’s nose — has left the company.

According to a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, El Segundo, Calif.-based Beyond Meat said Doug Ramsey’s last day with the company was Oct. 14.

Fayetteville police charged Ramsey, 53, with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after the attack in a parking garage in September after an Arkansas Razorback football game.

Ramsey had spent more than 30 years at Springdale-based Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat Inc. as its chief operating officer late last year. Tyson Foods was an investor in Beyond Meat but sold its stake in 2019.

According to the SEC filing, Jonathan Nelson who had taken over Ramsey’s duties when he was suspended, will now lead the company’s supply chain and operations as senior vice president of operations. The filing also said the company is reducing its workforce by 200, a 19% cut, and outlines changes in other executive positions.

Shares of Beyond Meat closed at $13.35, down $1.43 or nearly 10% in trading Friday on the Nasdaq.

— John Magsam

Salmonella subject of USDA meeting

The United States Department of Agriculture has scheduled a virtual public meeting next month to consider new regulations to control salmonella contamination in poultry products.

“We know that Salmonella in poultry is a complex problem with no single solution,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary Sandra Es-kin said in a Friday release. “However, we have identified a series of strategic actions FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) could take that are likely to drive down Salmonella infections linked to poultry products consumption, and we are presenting those in this proposed framework.” It’s estimated by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that salmonella bacteria cause about 1.35 million human infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths nationally each year.

The public meeting is set 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3 on Zoom.

Preregistration is required and the agenda is available at the meetings and events page on the FSIS website.

According to the release, the proposed rules include testing incoming flocks for salmonella, enhanced monitoring and FSIS verification, and implementing an enforceable final product standard.

— John Magsam

Arkansas Index ends down 14.59 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 741.53, down 14.59.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.