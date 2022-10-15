NORTH LITTLE ROCK 28, JONESBORO 14

JONESBORO -- North Little Rock's 21-point second quarter helped secure its road victory over Jonesboro.

Following a scoreless first quarter, quarterback Malachi Gober got North Little Rock (4-3, 3-1 7A-Central) on the scoreboard with a 42-yard pass to Roshaun Simmons.

Delkarai Davis recovered a Jonesboro (1-6, 0-4) fumble and returned it 78 yards to give the Charging Wildcats a 14-0 lead. Running back Javonte Harris scored from 5 yards out to make it 21-0.

Corey Henderson rushed 72 yards in the third quarter to give the Charging Wildcats their fourth touchdown as part of the team's 258-yard rushing attack.

NLR cornerback Deimere Manuel had three interceptions.