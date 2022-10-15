North Little Rock officer fires weapon during encounter; nobody injured, police say

A North Little Rock officer was placed on administrative leave after, police say, he fired his weapon at armed suspects during an arrest Saturday evening. Nobody was injured by the gunfire, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

At about 5:10 p.m. Saturday, North Little Rock officers arrived in the 5000 block of Velvet Ridge Drive, located about a half-mile west of the intersection of McCain Boulevard and Arkansas 107 (John F. Kennedy Boulevard). The officers, who were responding to a call about shots fired, encountered several armed men, the report states.

One officer fired his weapon during the encounter, although it was not clear Saturday night what prompted him to fire or how many shots were fired.

Police detained four suspects and reported recovering several firearms. One suspect was reported injured and was being treated in an area hospital, but police said that those injuries were not from the gunshots. It was unclear from the release what caused those injuries.

The release did not identify any of the officers involved in the encounter or any of the suspects taken into custody.