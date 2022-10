Arrests

Rogers

• Eric Johnson, 32, of 2423 W. Magnolia St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Johnson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• William Brock, 24, of 46 Blue Johns in Berryville, was arrested Thursday in connection with internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child. Brock was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.