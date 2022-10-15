FOOTBALL

Brady fined $11,139

Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because fines aren’t announced until today. Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn’t make contact.

Rams’ RB to miss game

Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what Coach Sean Mc-Vay called personal reasons. Mc-Vay would not give further details Friday when asked about Akers’ circumstances, though he did say the Rams’ leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured. When asked whether Akers would be part of the Rams going forward, McVay replied: “We’re working through some different things right now, so hopefully you guys understand and respect that.”

Two Browns defenders out

Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury and played last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t reveal Friday if Clowney suffered any setbacks.

GOLF

Fowler, Putnam tied

Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam were tied with a one-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the Zozo Championship in Inzia City, Japan, where scores were low with drier conditions after rain in the first round. It was a tougher day for former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is also the defending champion and the hometown favorite. He was 10 strokes off the pace after a 69. He opened with a 71 on Thursday. Putnam had an 8-under 62 and Fowler was in at 63, putting both Americans at 10-under after two rounds at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo. The low round with a 61 — and a course record — went to John Huh. The American was two strokes off the pace.

Three share lead in Spain

Angel Hidalgo shot an 8-under 63 to grab part of a three-way lead of the Andalucia Masters after two rounds on Friday in Sotogrande, Spain. The Spaniard sunk eight birdies on an error-free day at Valderrama to join overnight leader Min Woo Lee and Adrian Otaegui on 9 under par. “I made every putt today and that was the key,” Hidalgo said. “The support was amazing. It’s the first time I’ve played with so many people following me. I was a bit nervous at times, but it was a great feeling. A 63 is a dream score.” Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles turned in a 75 on Friday after a first-round 66.

Mediate 7 under at SAS

Rocco Mediate turned in a 7-under 65 in the first round of the SAS Championship at the Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C. Mediate leads the tournament by one stroke over Y.E. Yang and two strokes over Tom Gillis. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) posted an even-par 72 and Little Rock’s Glen Day shot a 3-over 75.

Koepka ahead by 2 shots

Brooks Koepka took a two-shot lead at the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah on Friday after an 8-under 62 in the first round. The American made eight birdies during an error-free round at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. The former top-ranked player is trailed by Charl Schwartzel at 6 under. This is the seventh and final LIV Golf Invitational event for both individual and team play. The final event of the inaugural season will be in Miami on Oct. 28-30 for the four-man teams.

TENNIS

Musetti moves on

Lorenzo Musetti put on another strong performance at his home tournament, beating Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Firenze Open on Friday. The 20-year-old Musetti, who is ranked 28th and playing in his home region of Tuscany, will face either top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime or eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima for a spot in the final of the indoor hard-court tournament. Also, Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer reached his third semifinal of the season and will next play American J.J. Wolf, into his first tour-level semifinal.

BASEBALL

Offers to free agents rise

The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents rose to $19.65 million, an increase of $1.25 million. The figure is determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year. The price dropped by $100,000 to $17.8 million in 2019, then rose to $18.9 million in 2020 and fell $500,000 last year. Among the top players who can become free agents after the World Series and are eligible to receive qualifying offers are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, New York Mets pitchers Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz and Chris Bassitt and outfielder Brandon Nimmo, Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and San Francisco pitcher Carlos Rodon. Players eligible for free agency but not for qualifying offers include Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa and Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard. A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before.

Orioles claim 2 catchers

The Baltimore Orioles claimed catchers Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. The Orioles announced the moves Friday. They also designated right-handed relievers Louis Head and Beau Sulser for assignment. The 29-year-old Garcia hit .213 last season in 47 games with the Reds. Kolozsvary made his big league debut in April. He appeared in 10 games this season and went 4 for 20 at the plate. Head appeared in 28 games for the Marlins and Orioles this year, and Sulser appeared in 10 for the Pirates and Orioles.

RUNNING

Marathon winner suspended

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Kipyokei’s sample after winning in October last year had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is a glucocorticoid prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication.