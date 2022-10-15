PA reunion set for Provo today

PROVO, Utah -- Pulaski Academy will be well represented when the University of Arkansas takes on BYU today at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Little Rock high school will have starters on both teams with Razorbacks fifth-year senior offensive tackle Luke Jones and Cougars fourth-year sophomore nose guard Caden Haws. Arkansas redshirt junior tight end Hudson Henry also played at Pulaski Academy.

"It'll be really cool to see Luke and Hudson," Haws said. "I have a lot of family and friends coming to the game.

"It's a cool opportunity, especially to have Arkansas come out to Provo."

BYU Coach Kalani Sitake said the game has extra meaning for Haws.

"He's really proud to be from the state of Arkansas and so he's looking forward to this matchup," Sitake said. "We're looking for him to hopefully play his best against this team."

Haws was a senior at Pulaski Academy for the 2015 season when he won the Willie Roaf Award as the top high school offensive lineman in Arkansas. He also made the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps team at center.

"Caden's a great guy," Jones said. "I was just texting him about the game this week. I'm excited to go see him.

"They have a great D-line. They're big, physical guys. Caden specifically, he's always been a strong guy."

After graduating from Pulaski Academy, Haws served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in St. George, Utah, from 2016-18.

"I love the state of Arkansas," Haws said. "I loved growing up there. I wish I could go back more often."

Haws attended the Razorbacks' football camps, but said he didn't receive a scholarship offer from Arkansas.

There are no hard feelings.

"BYU is where I was supposed to end up," Haws said. "It's worked out great.

"I met my wife [Anna] out here. It's worked out how it's supposed to, so no, definitely not bitter at all."

Haws, 6-2 and 320 pounds, has 22 tackles this season, including a career-high 5 with 1 sack in the Cougars' 26-20 double-overtime victory over then-No. 9 Baylor on Sept. 10.

"He is a strong guy that runs well," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said of watching Haws on film. "He can shed blocks.

"To lose a kid out of our state that's playing that well is fortunate for him, unfortunate for us because he's a good player. He could help us if he was playing for us, I can tell you that."

Kurt Haws, Caden's father, played tight end at Utah and also in the NFL with Washington and Carolina after being a fourth-round draft pick.

"He was my coach growing up," Haws said.

When Caden Haws was a seventh-grader at Pulaski Academy, he played against a middle school from Maumelle and didn't have a good game.

"The team we played was street tough, and my kid was big, but too nice," Kurt Haws said with a laugh. "So he had to learn how to get a little bit tougher."

After the game, father and son went behind the bleachers while another game was played and did some one-on-one work for about an hour.

"I think that was kind of the point where I learned how to flip a switch on a football field," Caden Haws said of the workout with his father. "After that, there was never another time I really got beat."

Kurt Haws said he believes it was a turning point for his son as far as being more committed to football.

"He still would have been a great player, but I think it just sped up the process," Kurt Haws said. "After that, he was never afraid to put in the work."

Kurt Haws, who works in medical sales, and his wife, Shari, moved the family to Ogden, Utah, from Little Rock last year.

"We have a lot of friends who are big Arkansas fans," Kurt Haws said. "I'm an Arkansas supporter.

"I played at the University of Utah, so my loyalties are more there and at BYU. But we lived in Little Rock for almost 20 years. You can't live there for 20 years and not be Hog fans."

Haws said he'll continue to cheer for the Razorbacks -- after today's game.

"I hope Arkansas plays well and BYU wins by a point," he said.

Caden Haws came to BYU as a center, but switched to nose guard at the urging of the coaching staff, including Sitake, defensive coordinator Ilsaisa Tulaki and strength and conditioning coach Nu'u Tafisi

"We just recognized his strength and his athleticism for a big guy being able to play the D-line for us," Sitake said. "He has done an amazing job. He's just a force up front."

Haws got in two games as a defensive lineman in 2019 when he redshirted. He now has 68 tackles in 31 games.

"It was honestly the best change that could have happened," Haws said. "It's been awesome."

Haws said he was lifting weights when Tulaki suggested he consider switching to defense.

"Coach Tulaki was like, 'Hey, have you ever thought about playing D-line?' " Haws said. "I just kind of wrote it off and said, 'No, I'm a center. I've always played O-line.' "

Tafisi, a defensive end at California and in the NFL with Seattle, then stayed in Haws' ear about playing defense.

"For the next two weeks he was like, 'Hey, when are you going to switch?' " Haws said.

Haws said he finally decided to talk it over with Sitake.

"He had me switch that day," Haws said. "It was a pretty quick transition. I've really enjoyed it.

"It allowed me to get on the field a lot faster than I would have playing center."