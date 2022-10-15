‘Paul’s Promise’ shares spiritual journey of an Arkansas segregationist who built a house of worship for all





When Paul Holderfield, a white Arkansas firefighter, discovered that his Black friends weren't welcome at the church he attended, he left and started a new house of worship in North Little Rock where people of all races, ages and economic levels would be embraced.

Half a century later, the congregation that resisted integration no longer exists; a predominantly Black church now owns the property. Friendly Chapel Church of the Nazarene, on the other hand, is diverse and thriving, guided by its founder's son, Paul Holderfield Jr.

Friday , Friendly Chapel members and friends will attend the Arkansas debut of a new movie, "Paul's Promise," which portrays Holderfield's journey from hate-filled segregationist to loving pastor.

Cast members are coming to the Natural State to watch it with them.

"Paul's Promise" will be showing at more than 300 theaters across the country, including in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Fayetteville, Rogers, Fort Smith and Jonesboro.

The elder Holderfield, a Golden Glove champion boxer and coach who fought fires for 22 years, died of a heart attack in 1998, at age 66.

The charity he launched, F.L.A.M.E. (Feeding and Loving All Men Equally), Inc., has fed nearly two million meals to hungry people over the years and it continues to focus on serving the poor.

Holderfield's rejection of racism can be traced to the Little Rock crisis in 1957, when an angry mob and a defiant governor, Orval Faubus, attempted to prevent nine Black teenagers from attending Central High School.

His embrace of Christianity came years later, as his mother, Minnie Holderfield, was dying in the hospital.

In "Paul's Promise," the change of heart and soul are almost simultaneous and occur in 1967.

"For creative reasons, we sort of condensed all that into about a week's time ... but it's certainly based on and inspired by the true story of Paul Sr.," said Ryan O'Quinn, who produced the film and portrays Holderfield on screen.

The project, which was filmed in New Mexico and California, had the family's blessing, he said.

O'Quinn hopes to share Holderfield's story with the world so that others will be inspired by his example.

"He was a visionary servant of God who, at a time when it was very unpopular to do so, bucked social norms and stood up to the injustices that he saw around him," O'Quinn said.

Paul Holderfield Sr. was an unlikely candidate for the ministry. He loved drinking and smoking and he hated going to church. Bible reading wasn't one of his pastimes.

Raised by sharecroppers too poor to own a car, Paul witnessed domestic violence, endured unrelenting poverty and initially accepted the racism so prevalent in the midcentury South.

At times, his father would hold a gun to his mother's head and threaten to kill her, yet the mother of five remained, unwilling or unable to walk away.

IN FARM FIELDS

Growing up, Holderfield spent more time in farm fields than in classrooms.

"He picked a hundred pounds of cotton a day when he was 6 years old, he said," Paul Jr. recalls.

In 1945, when he needed a ride to the bus station so that he could go to Chicago for a boxing competition, Jimmy Lipkin, a middle-aged Black neighbor with a car, drove him into town.

Their paths would cross again, 12 years later, outside a North Little Rock fire station in the midst of the Little Rock crisis.

Surrounded by fellow firefighters that day, Holderfield had stepped outside to cheer for the National Guard convoy rolling past. He hadn't anticipated bumping into any Black acquaintances that day and he recoiled from Lipkin's friendly greeting, refusing to even shake his hand.

Holderfield's reaction amused his colleagues, but it pricked his own conscience.

"Daddy said he saw the hurt on Jimmy's face," Paul Jr. recalled.

That evening, once the other firefighters had gone to sleep, Holderfield wept and called his wife to confess what he had done.

"I refused to shake a Black man's hand because of the color of his skin -- a friend's hand. He's a friend to me," Holderfield says his father said. "He said 'I'm wrong. I've been taught wrong. I'm as wrong as I can be, and I promise you, mama, I'll never do it again.'"

12 YEARS LATER

Holderfield's conversion to Christianity came 12 years later, as his mother battled cancer.

A member of University Park Church of the Nazarene in Little Rock for 45 years, Minnie Holderfield was anguished by the knowledge that her children had rejected her Christian faith.

That fact was uppermost on her mind during her final days at Baptist Hospital.

"She was dying and Daddy was about to have a nervous breakdown," Paul Jr. recalls. "He said he kept telling his mama, 'Mama, go on to heaven' and she would say, 'Paul, you and your brother and sisters are all headed to hell. Who's going to pray for you if I leave."

On the final Saturday night of her life, Paul Sr. walked up to his mother's beside, prayed and then stepped into another room and made God a promise.

"He said he looked up to the ceiling and he said, 'God, if you'll let her live until tomorrow morning, she'll know one of her kids is a Christian," the younger Holderfield recalled.

The next morning, Dec. 28, 1969, he brought his wife and kids to his mother's church and answered the altar call, then rushed to the hospital to tell his mother what he had done.

"She was so sick, she just patted his hand and said, 'That's good,'" Paul Sr. said.

SHE WAS GONE

The last thing he told her was that he would pray for his unsaved siblings. Soon, she was gone.

Newly-converted, Holderfield started attending his mother's old church and was eager to bring guests. But he discovered, right away, that Black people would be unwelcome. While the pastor was open to integration others were adamant that University Park should be for whites only.

Rather than fighting to force integration there, he decided he wanted to open a new church north of the river.

Friendly Chapel opened its doors in 1971, and it soon had a soup kitchen to feed hungry children. For a time, they met in the North Little Rock Boys Club.

Within months, Herald of Holiness, the Nazarene Church's denominational publication, was writing about the new integrated congregation.

"If every Christian would go out and show his love towards the opposite race, this world wouldn't have the problems it has. If we don't set the example and do what God wants us to do, we will destroy ourselves. If the strong don't help the weak, we won't be strong very long," Holderfield said in the article.

Initially, he was a lay leader since he lacked ministerial credentials.

"He did everything but preach," Paul Jr. recalled.

OFFICIAL APPROACHED HIM

Eventually, Donald Irwin, one of the denomination's district superintendents in Arkansas, approached him about becoming a pastor.

"The district superintendent took him out to eat and said, 'Paul, don't you think God's calling you to preach?'" Holderfield recalled.

His father said, "Yeah, I do ... but I don't have any education."

Irwin, who had multiple college degrees, didn't see that as a barrier.

"God's educating you. We can all see it, and if you'll just jump in there, we'll help you," he replied.

Bypassing the typical process, Holderfield was ordained soon thereafter, pastoring the church for the last 24 years of his life.

In 1975, Holderfield located Lipkin, apologized and sought his forgiveness. Lipkin would go on to visit Friendly Chapel and the two became friends.

Years after the Little Rock crisis, Holderfield lamented the slow pace of change but portrayed faith as an anecdote to intolerance.

"Integration -- it's got to start in your heart first. Things are not much better [than in 1957], but I'm different," Holderfield said in a 1973 interview. "One's got to move all the hatred out, and move Jesus Christ in."

ON THE BIG SCREEN

Toward the end of the preacher's life, his story was included in a book about Christian role models titled "A Book of Saints: True Stories of How They Touch Our Lives."

Now his testimony will appear on the big screen as well.

Nearly a quarter-century after his death, lives are still being touched as a result of Holderfield's example, O'Quinn noted.

"He was a man who, in my opinion, didn't set out to change the world. He didn't set out to even change Little Rock. He was just a man who he felt the Lord was calling him to love on people," the actor said.

The church he left behind is thriving, the founder's son said.

"We're probably running 250 to 300 [people] most every Sunday. The church is doing great," he said.

If you go: "Paul's Promise" opens at some Arkansas theatres on Thursday; most are adding it Friday. Information about tickets and theater locations is available at paulspromisemovie.com.





Tempers flare in “Paul’s Promise,” a film based on the life of an Arkansas firefighter-turned-pastor who came to loath segregation and work for unity. (Courtesy photo)







Paul Holderfield Sr. died in 1998, but his integrated church continues to touch lives and feed the hungry. (Courtesy photo)







“Paul’s Promise,” rated PG, is headed to Arkansas movie theaters. (Courtesy photo)







Following the death of his father, Paul Holderfield Jr. became pastor of Friendly Chapel. Fifty years after it opened its doors, “The church is doing great,” he said. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)





