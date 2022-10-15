Pine Bluff defeats White Hall 32-16

The Pine Bluff Zebras made the first touchdown Friday night against the White Hall Bulldogs and never looked back, winning 32-16 in the teams' first-ever meeting.

With ideal football weather, Zebras and Bulldogs players, coaches and fans wore pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month at Jordan Stadium.

Only 12 seconds into the game, the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-3 in 5A-Central) were hit with a face mask penalty. But fighting back, their defense held the Zebras (6-2, 4-2) back.

The two teams' offense and defense matched equally until 7:49 left in the first quarter, when Zebra senior quarterback Will Howell began to hammer.

Howell completed a pass to junior Austyn Dendy to the 36-yard line and then again to him to the 5. That set up Howell's touchdown pass to Jordon Harris with 6:12 left. The 2-point conversion was no good.

The Bulldogs had a quarterback switch this week with Jayden Smith replacing Noah Smith in the game's first half. Drew Reece and Kylon Davis shared snaps under center as well. Still, Coach Ryan Mallett's Bulldogs couldn't score in the first quarter.

The second quarter began with Bulldog defensive coordinator Hunter Vincent's line on fire to hold back the Zebras. The strategy worked.

But the Zebras' defense matched the Bulldogs equally until Jayden Smith completed a 45-yard pass to James Thornton for a touchdown. Bulldog Hector Murillo's kick was good. The Bulldogs led 7-6.

It was anyone's game.

With 2:09 left in the second quarter, Zebra quarterback Will Howell threw a long pass to Dendy, who zig-zagged through the Bulldogs' defense to score a touchdown. The two-point conversion was good, and the Zebras led 14-7 going into halftime.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

The Zebras bolted out of the locker room at the start of the third quarter.

With 9:58 in the quarter, quarterback Landon Holcomb got the ball to Blake Hegwood for the third Pine Bluff touchdown of the night. The two-point conversion was not good, but the Zebras led 20-7.

At 5:05 left in the third, the Bulldogs had the ball on the Pine Bluff 6-yard line, but the Zebra defense held steady and pushed the Bulldogs back to the 13-yard line. The Zebra defense never let up, pushing the ball back to the 18. Hector Murillo kicked a field goal to pull White Hall within 20-10.

The fourth quarter was fast and intense. The Zebras successfully broke up Bulldog passes, but White Hall clawed back with senior Christian Townsend scoring a touchdown to make it 26-16.

With less than 2 minutes remaining, Holcomb ran the ball into the end zone for the Zebras' final touchdown to make the score 32-16.

NEXT UP ...

The Zebras play their final home game of the regular season on Oct. 21 against the Morrilton Devil Dogs. The Bulldogs play their final home game the same night against the Vilonia Eagles.

Pine Bluff defensive back Courtney Crutchfield knocks White Hall running back Jayden Smith out of bounds during the second quarter Friday at Jordan Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Pine Bluff tight end Jordon Harris spins the ball in celebration after a first-quarter touchdown catch against White Hall on Friday at Jordan Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



White Hall running back Jayden Smith finds running room as Pine Bluff defensive back Courtney Crutchfield keys in on him in the first quarter Friday at Jordan Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

