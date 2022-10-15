Position-by-position analysis

Quarterback

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson (80-121-1, 1,096 yards, 9 TDs, 66.1%, 165.1 efficiency) is coming off a 1-week hiatus on concussion protocols last week. The tough interior running of Jefferson (81 rushes, 312 yards, 3.9 ypc, 4 TDs) was missed last week. Malik Hornsby (8-17-2, 234 yards, 1 TD, 158.6 efficiency) blew up with 347 all-purpose yards to seize the second-team reins over Cade Fortin (6-16-0, 43 yards).

BYU Starter Jaren Hall, who had a streak of 9 consecutive 250-yard passing games snapped last week, is coming off a shoulder injury. The RS junior is 129 of 188 (68.6%) for 1,558 yards, with 14 TDs and 2 INTs. His 160.68 efficiency rating is 25th in the country, slightly behind No. 19 Jefferson (165.11). Hall is 13-5 as a starter, 7-3 vs. Power 5 opponents.RS freshman Jacob Conover is the top backup.

ADVANTAGE None

Running backs

ARKANSAS Lead back Raheim Sanders (125-695, 5 TDs, 5.6 ypc) is on course for a 1,200-yard season. He leads the SEC and is ninth in the FBS with 115.8 yards per game. The other reps are still being split between AJ Green (34-131, 2, 3.9 ypc), Rashod Dubinion (25-92, 1, 3.7) and 2021 standout Dominique Johnson (8-43, 5.4), who had just one carry at the goal-line last week.

BYU Christopher Brooks (63-384, 5, 6.1) will be a load for the UA secondary as the Cal transfer is a 230-pound force who can catch passes. Miles Davis (24-167, 7.0) was out last week with a leg injury. Lopini Katoa (41-155, 1 TD, 3.8 ypc) was stopped on a key fourth and 1 vs. Notre Dame. End arounds for Puka Nacua (5-100, 2, 20 ypc) have been incredibly productive.

Receivers/Tight ends

ARKANSAS Junior Jadon Haselwood (27-364, 2 TDs, 13.5 ypc) has surged into the team lead after a 100-yard game, as the targets for Matt Landers (17-261, 15.4) have slowed the past 3 games. Same for TE Trey Knox (12-154, 2) who had 2 TDs in Week 1. Ketron Jackson Jr. (8-172, 2, 21.5) has been on the rise with Warren Thompson (8-122, 2, 15.3) ailing. Bryce Stephens (2-59) made a standout TD catch last week.

BYU The Cougars have considerable depth, though not the volume of WRs as Mississippi State last week. Kody Epps (25-298, 5) leads the way, with Keanu Hill (17-334, 4, 19.6 ypc), Brayden Cosper (16-190, 1), Chase Roberts (15-223, 1) and TE Isaac Rex (10-131, 1) all good targets. Gunner Romney (5-59) is chasing school records as a 6-2, 195-pounder with NFL-level talent, but he is questionable with a leg injury.

Offensive line

ARKANSAS The Arkansas front struggled to get a big push last week. The same five of LT Luke Jones, LG Brady Latham, C Ricky Stromberg, RG Beaux Limmer and RT Dalton Wagner have taken 99% of 2,285 OL reps. Latham and Stromberg have played them all, while Wagner has missed 9, Jones 6 and Limmer 3. Ty’Kieast Crawford got 9 reps each against South Carolina and Mississippi State.

BYU The Cougars have also started the same five each game: LT Blake Freeland, LG Clark Barrington, C Connor Pay, RG Harris LaChance, RT Kingsley Suamataia. Freeland and Barrington were preseason All-America selections, with 34 and 33 career starts, respectively. Sam Pittman recruited Suamataia, a 5-star prospect and top 40 overall from Orem, Utah, before he signed with Oregon.

Defensive line

ARKANSAS The Hogs had their first sack-less game last week. Jordan Domineck (20, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR), Landon Jackson (17, 2.5, 1 hurry, 1 PBU, 1 FF), Zach Williams (16, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 hurries), Eric Gregory (7, 2, 1, 2) and Jashaud Stewart (3, 1 PBU, 1 hurry) have gotten the most work at DE. Gregory, Terry Hampton (14, 1.5 TFL), Cam Ball (12) and Isaiah Nichols (8, 1 PBU) are the top DTs.

BYU NG Caden Haws (22, 1 sack) prepped at Little Rock’s Pulaski Academy. Tyler Batty (20, 2 TFL 1 sack) and John Nelson (14, 3, 2, 1 PBU) have started at end. Earl Tuioti-Mariner (7, 1 hurry), Gabe Summers (8), who was out last week, and Lorenzo Fauata (13, 2, 1, 2 hurries) are inside-outside players. Atunaisa Mahe (3) plays behind Haws on the nose.

Linebackers

ARKANSAS Bumper Pool (60, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 3 PBU, 5 hurries), playing with an ailing hip, took over the UA tackle lead with his 409th last week. Drew Sanders (59, 7.5, 6.5, 2 FF, 3 PBU, 4 hurries) had his quietest game at Miss. State last week. Chris Paul (20, 2, 1, 1 FF, 1 FR) has picked up snaps in various packages. Freshman Jordan Crook (3) and Jackson Woodard (3) are the next wave.

BYU Ben Bywater (46, 3 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 PBU) is the leading tackler. “Rover” Payton Wilgar (28, 1 PBU), a freshman All-American in 2019 with 39 starts, and 2-time captain Keenan Pili (28, 2 TFL) are back from injuries in 2021. “Flash” Max Tooley (42, 2 TFL, 3 INTs, 1 sack, 1 hurry) had an INT vs. Notre Dame to go with pick 6s in 2 other games. Pepe Tanuvasa (10, 1 PBU, 1 hurry) is also in the rotation.

Secondary

ARKANSAS The Hogs could be missing up to 5 would-be starters. CB Dwight McGlothern (15, 3 INTs, 4 PBU) has been a bright spot. Malik Chavis (7) is starting at CB, while Hudson Clark (17, 1 TFL, 7 PBU, 2 FF) played safety last week. Simeon Blair (391 TFL, 2 PBU), Latavious Brini (24, 1 hurry), Trent Gordon (5) and others might play extensive reps with Myles Slusher (10), Khari Johnson (19) and Jayden Johnson (21) ailing.

BYU Strong safeties Micah Harper (24, 1.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 FF) and Ammon Hannemann (20) are top tacklers in the unit. Starting CBs are Gabe Jeudy-Lally (18, 1 PBU) and Kaleb Hayes (12, 3 PBU). Talan Alfrey (18, 1 FR) is the top free safety, with Hayden Livingston (7). Nickels are Jakob Robinson (18, 1.5 TFL) and Jacob Boren (11, 1 sack). Safety Malik Moore (9) has been a starter, but he was out last week.

Special teams

ARKANSAS PK Cam Little is 5 of 7 on FGAs, 22 of 22 on PATs and has made three FGs in a row since a 42-yard miss vs. A&M. The Razorbacks upgraded at punter with Reid Bauer (46.3) back in the saddle over inconsistent freshman Max Fletcher (38.3). Jake Bates has 26 touchbacks on 33 kickoffs (78.8%). He kicked one OB last week. The Hogs’ return game has been stymied lately, since PR Bryce Stephens’ 82-yard TD.

BYU Hobbs Nyberg hasn’t had many chances at either, but he averages 16.8 yards on five punt returns and 24.7 yards on six KORs. P Ryan Rekhow averages 43.2 yards after a 48.6-yard average last year that included a school-record 83-yard boot. PK Jake Oldroyd has made two 54-yarders and has three 50-plus FGs in his career. He’s 5 of 10 this year, 20 of 20 on PATs.

ADVANTAGE None

Intangibles

ARKANSAS The Hogs should have fresh energy with the return of team leader KJ Jefferson at quarterback. However, the scramble in the secondary due to injuries has been a huge poser for DC Barry Odom. The Razorbacks were in a louder, tougher environment last week with the “illegal” cowbells, but road games always present problems on the communications front.

BYU The Cougars, like the Razorbacks, spent a lot of time in the top 20 the past two seasons and Cougars’ fans were hoping for better than a 4-2 start against a tough cross-sectional schedule. No doubt the home crowd will be juiced to face an SEC program that has spent time in the top 10 each of the past two years and the chance to get back on track for a higher-tiered bowl berth.