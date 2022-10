POTTSVILLE 27, LAMAR 21

LAMAR -- The Apaches (3-4, 3-2) scored two fourth-quarter touchdown runs from Nico Ybarra to rally past the previously unbeaten Warriors (5-1, 4-1) in 4A-4 conference play.

The winning score came from 38 yards out with 3:10 to play. Ybarra also added a 16-yard TD run in the fourth.