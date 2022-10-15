PREP FB: Backup West QB throws for 4 TDs

SPRINGDALE -- Backup quarterback Dalton Rice, receiver Ty Durham and a second-quarter surge sent Bentonville West to a 41-28 victory over Springdale Har-Ber on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Rice threw four touchdown passes as the Wolverines (5-2, 3-1 7A-West) won their third straight. Three of the scoring passes went to Durham, who finished with nine catches for 155 yards.

"We had four starters out tonight," West Coach Bryan Pratt said. "So the guys that came in really stepped up. I thought our defense played great in the first half. The second half, we didn't play quite the way we want to. Offensively, we sputtered a lot the entire night. We had big plays here and there. Obviously, we've got some things we need to clean up."

The Wolverines outscored the Wildcats (1-6, 1-3) 21-0 in the second quarter, building a 27-7 halftime advantage.

Har-Ber clawed within six points late, but the comeback fell short.

"I thought our guys came in at halftime and got their minds right," Wildcats Coach Chris Wood said. "We came up short, but we played well [in the second half]. I was proud of the fight of our kids. I'd go to war with these boys anytime. I'm really proud of their effort and what they're doing."

Rice completed scoring passes of 14 yards to Durham, 48 to Cole Edmondson and 45 to Durham during the key second quarter.

Har-Ber's Cole Carlton electrified the home crowd with a 75-yard touchdown run on a fake punt on the game's opening drive. Justin Gomez's PAT put the Wildcats ahead 7-0.

The Wolverines struck back when Har-Ber punted from its 15. The snap bounced. Luke Grisham raced in and blocked the kick. Thomas Willbanks recovered in the end zone. The PAT went wide right, but West was within 7-6 with 4:29 left in the first quarter.

Rice's 14-yarder to Durham put West up 13-7 in the second quarter.

On the first play after the Wolverines' Harris Vinson recovered a fumble at the Har-Ber 48, Rice hit a wide-open Edmondson for the touchdown and a 20-7 edge with 6:42 left before halftime.

Rice and Durham later connected for a 45-yard score. Jose Meza-Ruiz's PAT gave West a 27-7 halftime lead.

Har-Ber moved within 27-14 after Carlton's 33-yard touchdown run with 7:53 left in the third.

Braden Jones bulled in for a 5-yard touchdown, putting the Wolverines on top 34-14 with 3:44 remaining in the third.

But Har-Ber rallied. One play after a Sutton Reeh interception, Rhett Richardson hit Hayden Wood for a 57-yard score.

Following a blocked punt, Hudson Brewer's 39-yard touchdown gallop and Gomez's PAT trimmed the margin to 34-28 with 9:37 left.

"We settled down in the second half, kept everything in front of us, rallied to the ball and created some turnovers," Chris Wood said.

Carlton finished with 153 yards on 14 carries. Brewer rushed 13 times for 96 yards.

West answered on Rice's shovel pass to Durham, who ran 42 yards for the touchdown, making it 41-28.

"He's pretty good," Pratt said of Durham. "We're doing everything we can to control our own destiny. Really proud of the way our kids are playing right now."

Har-Ber's Ashton Stewart had two interceptions.