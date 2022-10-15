PREP FB: Busby throws four first-half touchdowns

VAN BUREN -- The first pass and last pass Pulaski Academy quarterback Kel Busby threw in the first half were interceptions.

But the other 20 passes in the half were simply too much for Van Buren's defense to handle.

Busby threw four first-half touchdowns as the Bruins built a 35-point halftime lead en route to a 69-26 victory over the Pointers on Friday night at Blakemore Field.

Pulaski Academy (7-0, 5-0 6A-West) faces Greenbrier next week before taking on traditional 6A-West powers Greenwood and Lake Hamilton to end the regular season.

"We still have to concentrate on our next game," Bruin Coach Anthony Lucas said. "We want to enjoy this one tonight and then get ready for Greenbrier. We're 7-0 in our first year in [Class] 6A, and it is exciting."

Pulaski Academy finished with more 500 yards of offense. Running back Kenny Jordan rushed for 107 yards with two touchdowns, Jaylin McKinney had two touchdown receptions and John Mark Charette scored touchdowns via rushing, receiving and a kickoff return.

"They do so many things on offense, and they have a lot of guys at every position that can make big plays," Van Buren Coach Mo Henry said. "They are tough to contain."

The Bruins' offensive juggernaut steamrolled the Pointers for 402 yards in the first two quarters to build a 55-20 lead. Despite the two interceptions, Busby was 17-of-22 passing for 313 yards in the first half.

"We know that when those things happen, we are fine," Busby said. "After that, we will settle in and do our job. We know the big plays and touchdowns will come."

Lucas said early turnovers have been a bad habit that has forced his team to come from behind in the early moments of games.

"It seems like we tend throw a pick and give up an early touchdown," Lucas said. "I really do not want to continue this trend. But on the other hand, we know how to come back from adversity. That is our culture here. Our kids don't flinch when we get behind.

"I was really excited on how our kids came back and got on a roll [offensively]."

Both of Busby's interceptions in the first half were by Chi Henry, who also had 6 catches for 83 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Lucas praised the play of Henry on both sides of the ball.

"[Henry] is a talented kid," Lucas said. "We saw how athletic he is on film. We thought that they don't get the ball to him enough. Unfortunately, they got it to him tonight. He scored a couple of touchdowns just by making great plays."

Henry's first interceptions led to the Pointers' early lead, as he returned the ball to the Bruins' 33. Five plays later, Pointer quarterback Bryce Perkins hit Henry for an 18-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Pointer lead with 9:32 left in the first quarter.

Then the Bruins' offense took control with touchdowns on its next eight possessions, including four in the first quarter to build a 32-14 lead.

Busby hit McKinney for a 4-yard touchdown at 8:39, followed by Charette's 4-yard run at 6:14 for a 16-7 lead. Jordan scored on a 10-yard run with 3:28 left in the first quarter and, after Henry's second touchdown reception for Van Buren, Busby hit Andrew Fiser for a 6-yard scoring pass with three seconds left in the first quarter for the Bruins' 32-14 advantage.

Van Buren tried to stay within striking distance when Perkins hit Cameron Keller for a 5-yard score to make it 32-20 with 9 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Pointers tried an onside kick, but Charette caught the kick on the bounce at the Bruins' 49 and raced 51 yards for the touchdown.

On Pulaski's Academy's next play from scrimmage, Busby threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to McKinney, pushing the lead to 48-20.

Jordan scored on a 6-yard pass from Busby with 2:47 left in the first half for a 55-20 advantage, which invoked the running clock in the second half.